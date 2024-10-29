Kuwait Outlines Anti-Torture Efforts As Part Of Human Rights Commitment

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwait has made tangible progress in national measures aiming to clamp down on torture and other cruel practices, in line with the relevant 1996 UN treaty, a senior said on Tuesday, citing the UN against torture.

Outlining the measures his country has taken in line with the UN treaty, Kuwait's permanent delegate to the UN and other international organizations Nasser Al-Heyn said a routine report Kuwait has assembled on the matter is a testament to its unflinching commitment to the protection of human rights, which is embedded in national policies, he underlined.

Amid an international gathering of international human rights organizations in Geneva, he spoke of measures including incorporating human rights principles into school curricula and improving prison conditions through easing over-crowdedness and lecturing security personnel on the proper treatment of detainees, all of which illustrate national commitment to the UN treaty.

On other similar steps, the Kuwaiti diplomat highlighted the importance of ensuring the "independence" of the judiciary and respecting national laws, as outlined in the Kuwaiti constitution, pointing to the right of a "fair trial" for those indicted for various crimes as a case in point. (end)

