(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Symbotic on August 14, 2024 with a Class Period from May 6, 2024 to July 29, 2024. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Symbotic have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

According to the complaint, on July 29, 2024, Symbotic announced their 3Q24 financial results and then lowered its revenue guidance for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024. Symbotic attributed their change in guidance to "schedule growth and higher labor costs during the quarter." Analysts commenting on the stock questioned when management first knew and responded to the issues.

Following this news, Symbotic's stock price opened at $26.36 per share or approximately 25% below the previous day's close of $35.63 per share.

