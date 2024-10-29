Diwali 2024: Correct Direction To Place Ganesh-Laxmi Idol For Puja

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Diwali is one of the most significant and widely celebrated festivals in India. This festival of lights symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

Diwali is typically celebrated on the night of Amavasya and will be celebrated on October 31 this year. However, the Amavasya Tithi will end on November 1 at 06:16 PM.

For Diwali Puja, setting up the idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi in the right direction is important for inviting prosperity, peace, and success into the home.

The idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi should ideally face either the east or north direction, as both these directions are considered auspicious according to Vastu Shastra. The person performing the puja should sit facing these directions as well, preferably facing east.

While East represents the direction of the rising sun and is associated with new beginnings and positivity, North is believed to attract wealth and prosperity, making it especially favorable for Lakshmi puja, as Goddess Lakshmi is the goddess of wealth.

Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles, should be placed on the left-hand side when facing the idols. In Hindu rituals, Ganesha is always worshipped first, as he is the harbinger of good fortune and success. By placing him to the left, you follow the traditional practice that symbolizes balance and harmony.

Goddess Lakshmi , the deity of wealth, prosperity, and abundance, should be placed on the right-hand side of Lord Ganesha. Lakshmi represents wealth and beauty, and her position to the right of Ganesha symbolizes her blessings on those who seek wealth in a rightful manner.

If you're also worshipping Goddess Saraswati (the goddess of wisdom and knowledge), she is usually placed to the right of Lakshmi. This forms a sacred trinity of wisdom, wealth, and success.

Place the idols on a clean and decorated raised platform or altar. You can use a wooden or metal chowki (small platform) covered with a red, yellow, or white cloth.



These colors are considered holy and signify purity, prosperity, and energy. The platform should be high enough to ensure that the idols are not placed directly on the ground, as this is considered inauspicious.