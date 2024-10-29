Delhi, NCR Air Quality Improves A Bit Ahead Of Diwali Teams Deployed To Impose Firecracker Ban Check AQI Of Main Areas

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi, NCR's air quality improved on Tuesday ahead of Diwali celebrations. Despite mild improvement, Delhi's AQI remained in the 'poor' category at 268 against 304 recorded a day ago. Nearly 377 teams have been deployed all across the city to enforce the firecracker ban in Delhi, NCR.



According to aqi, realtime AQI of Delhi on Wednesday at 6:20 am remain at 331 (severe category). The national capital's 24-hour Air Quality (AQI) was recorded at 268 at 4 pm, down from 304 ('very poor') on Monday, revealed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said 19,005 kg of firecrackers have been seized in raids across the city and 79 cases registered against violators so far.

(More to come)