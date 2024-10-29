Soybeans Rise After 4-Day Slide, But Harvest Pressure Caps Gains
10/29/2024 9:00:38 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) JAKARTA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose on Wednesday after a four-session slide, with reports of lower exports from top exporter Brazil and higher European imports supporting the market, although a strong U.S. soy harvest limited the gains.
Corn and wheat futures edged higher.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.15% at $9.80-1/2 a bushel, as of 0016 GMT, corn climbed 0.06% to $4.14 a bushel and wheat gained 0.74% to $5.74-3/4 a bushel.
* Soybean exports from Brazil in October were seen lower than the previous estimate, data from the country's grains exporter association ANEC showed.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture said late on Monday that the U.S. soybean harvest was 89% complete, ahead of the five-year average of 78%, though slightly below analyst expectations of 91% complete, with a record-large 2024 crop.
* Algeria's state grains agency OAIC has issued an international tender to buy soft milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Tuesday.
* Soft wheat exports from the European Union since the start of the 2024/25 season in July had reached 7.26 million metric tons by Oct. 25, down 33% compared with 10.90 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.
* Meanwhile, European Union soybean imports so far in the 2024/25 season had reached 3.78 million metric tons by Oct. 25, up 1% compared with 3.74 million tons a year earlier.
* Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, wheat and soyoil futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said. They were net sellers of soybean and soymeal futures contracts.
