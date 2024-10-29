Global Augmented Reality In Training And Education Market 2024 To Reach $173.2 Bn By 2028 With A Growth Rate Of 54.8%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Augmented Reality In Training And Education Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company 's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

The augmented reality in training and education market has seen exponential growth in recent years, projected to expand from $18.25 billion in 2023 to $30.19 billion in 2024, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 65.4%. This historical growth can be attributed to factors such as enhanced access to mobile devices, early adoption in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education, innovative experimentation in education, advancements in content development, and increased user engagement and interactivity.

What Are the Market Size Estimates for the Global Augmented Reality In Training And Education Market and Its Expected Growth Rate?

The augmented reality in training and education market is projected to experience exponential growth in the coming years, reaching $173.2 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 54.8%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period can be linked to several factors, including greater integration of AI and AR, the expansion of remote and hybrid learning, improved accessibility and affordability, the rise of customized learning solutions, and increased emphasis on practical skill development.

Access a Comprehensive Sample Report for Exclusive Insights Into the Global Augmented Reality In Training And Education Market:

sample_request?id=3181&type=smp

What Are The Primary Growth Drivers Of The Augmented Reality In Training And Education Market?

The rising demand for vocational training is anticipated to drive growth in the augmented reality in training and education market in the coming years. Vocational training focuses on preparing individuals for work as technicians or in skilled trades, often referred to as technical and vocational education and training (TVET) or technical and further education. Augmented reality technology is increasingly being utilized in vocational training to provide students with a more realistic, interactive, and personalized learning experience. Key benefits include the growing need for affordable and accessible training options and a stronger emphasis on practical application and job readiness.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:

report/augmented-reality-in-training-and-education-global-market-report

Who Are The Top Market Players Contributing To The Growth Of The Augmented Reality In Training And Education Market?

Key players in the augmented reality in training and education market include Google LLC, zSpace Inc., Magic Leap Inc., Alchemy VR Ltd., Unimersiv, GAMOOZ Interactive Solutions Company, Meta Platforms Inc., DAQRI, InGage Technologies Pvt Ltd., Popar, Chromville, NEXT/NOW, VironIT LLC, Groove Jones LLC, HQSoftware, INDE, Augment, metagram Solutions GmbH, Fishermen Labs, Program-Ace, Apptension sp. z o.o, Transition Technologies PSC Sp. z o.o, Quytech Pvt Ltd., Craftars, Appentus Technologies Pvt Ltd., BidOn Games Studio, Mofables, Cortex, ScienceSoft Corporation, Gravity Jack LLC

What Emerging Trends Are Affecting The Size Of The Augmented Reality In Training And Education Market?

Leading companies in the augmented reality in training and education market are emphasizing strategic partnerships, such as the IMT MSc Program and the VR/AR Association, to better serve the needs of their current customers. These collaborations aim to accomplish various objectives related to immersive technology and innovation in education, training, and game development.

How Is the Global Augmented Reality In Training And Education Market Segmented?

1) By Category: Primary and Secondary Education, Test Preparation, Reskilling and Certifications, Higher Education, Language and Other Learnings

2) By Device: Classroom Projectors, Smartphones, Laptops, Other Devices

3) By End User: Higher Education, K-12

Geographical Analysis: Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Augmented Reality In Training And Education Market Leader

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. North America was the second largest region of the market. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

What Is The Definition And Overview Of The Augmented Reality In Training And Education Market?

Augmented reality (AR) refers to a digitally enhanced version of the real physical environment, created by incorporating digital visual elements, sound, or other sensory stimuli through technology for training and educational purposes.

The Augmented Reality In Training And Education Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Augmented Reality In Training And Education Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Augmented Reality In Training And Education Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into augmented reality in training and education market size, augmented reality in training and education market drivers and trends, augmented reality in training and education competitors' revenues, and augmented reality in training and education market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Augmented Reality Software Global Market Report 2024

report/augmented-reality-software-global-market-report

Augmented Reality Services Global Market Report 2024

report/augmented-reality-services-global-market-report

Augmented Analytics Global Market Report 2024

report/augmented-analytics-global-market-report

What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.