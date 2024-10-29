PM, Egyptian FM Discuss Ties, Developments In Gaza, Lebanon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received a phone call from the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Dr. Badr Abdelaaty.

The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation between the two countries and the means to enhance it, developments of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, the mediation efforts aimed to reach an immediate ceasefire, the unimpeded access of humanitarian aid to all of the strip's areas, in addition to developments in Lebanon, particularly ceasefire efforts and providing humanitarian and aid assistance to the brotherly Palestinian people.