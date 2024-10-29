Russia Amassed A Grouping Of 200,000 Troops In South - Defense Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the south, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are resisting a grouping of 200,000 Russian troops.

Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

“In the south, the Ukrainian Defence Forces are resisting about 200,000 troops,” he said.

Voloshyn clarified that the enemy is distributing its forces along each section of the front line following its plans - in some areas, it is increasing its efforts, while in others, it is on the defensive. He noted that intelligence data indicates that the enemy has not yet formed a grouping to conduct offensive operations.

The spokesman added that in some areas, the Russians are creating additional small assault groups of up to 10 people.

As Ukrinform reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting a stabilization operation near the village of Levadne, where the enemy has entered

