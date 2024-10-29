China Sets Up National Data Group To Spur Development Of Digital Economy
Date
10/29/2024 7:07:52 PM
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)
data-text="China Sets Up National Data Group to Spur Development of Digital Economy" data-link=" Sets Up National Data Group to Spur Development of Digital Economy" class="whatsapp">Shar
SHANGHAI, CHINA - media OutReach Newswire - 28 October 2024 - The China National Data Group Alliance, which aims to foster the high-quality development of the digital economy, was established on Oct. 20 at the 2024 Global Data Ecosystem conference held in Shanghai.
The formation of this alliance aims to break geographical restrictions by sharing resources, technologies and scenarios, to inject new vitality into the reform of China's market-oriented allocation of data elements and to promote the construction of a unified national market, reports said.
The alliance has an initial membership of 21 data industry companies, including Shanghai Data Group and Jiangsu Data Group, which have operations in 21 provincial-level regions.
Nearly 300 people, consisting of the heads of data groups and industrial companies as well as representatives from universities, research institutes and digital companies, were present at the conference when the alliance was established.
Hashtag: #TheChinaNationalDataGroupAlliance
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Yicai Media Group
MENAFN29102024003092003082ID1108831134
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.