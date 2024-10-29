Vietnam Airlines Joins Skyteam's Aviation Challenge By Accelerating CO2 Offsetting And Reducing Plastic Waste

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



HANOI, VIETNAM OutReach Newswire - 17 October 2024 Vietnam Airlines has successfully launched an unprecedented series of initiatives to offset CO2 emissions and reduce plastic waste. These efforts represent a significant step in the airline's commitment to sustainable development and align with The Aviation Challenge 2024 organized by the global airline alliance SkyTeam.







Students in Con Dao participated in waste collection and learned how to recycle plastic waste into eco-friendly products.

As part of these efforts, Vietnam Airlines has rolled out two key environmental protection campaigns: 'Contributing Leaves to the Forests - For a Green and Sustainable Vietnam' and 'Flying Light to Con Dao.'

The 'Contributing Leaves to the Forests' campaign is a collaborative initiative among Vietnam Airlines, e-wallet application MoMo and the non-profit environmental organization Pan Nature. The campaign aims to restore 50 hectares of forest along the limestone corridor between Mai Chau District (Hoa Binh Province) and Van Ho District (Son La Province) in Northwest Vietnam. It not only focuses on reforesting the area and cutting CO2 emissions to combat climate change but also seeks to raise awareness on forest protection within local communities and conserve the region's unique biodiversity, particularly the critically endangered white-cheeked gibbon, of which only 14 individuals remain in the region.

Launched in early June 2024, the campaign has successfully attracted over 62,000 donations from customers, leading to the restoration of more than 53 hectares of forest, equivalent to 35,000 trees, thereby exceeding the initial targets of 50 hectares and 30,000 trees.

From September to October 2024, the airline also introduced the 'Flying Light to Con Dao' campaign, aimed at reducing CO2 emissions, recycling plastic waste, and promoting sustainable aviation and tourism on Con Dao Island.

Con Dao, an archipelago in Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province, is known for its stunning beaches, clear waters, and diverse ecosystems. Beyond its natural beauty, Con Dao holds historical significance linked to Vietnam's revolutionary struggle for independence. However, the rapid growth of tourism in recent years has placed immense pressure on the island's waste management infrastructure, particularly regarding plastic waste. Additionally, climate change has negatively impacted environmental quality and threatened the island's unique ecosystems.

Through the 'Flying Light to Con Dao' campaign, Vietnam Airlines, in collaboration with local authorities, partners, and residents, has collected tons of plastic waste, recycling it into useful items for the local community. The campaign has also educated over 2,000 students in Con Dao about environmental protection and plastic waste reduction in all local schools. Looking ahead, the initiative will enhance efforts for plastic waste collection and recycling while diversifying activities to raise environmental awareness among both tourists and residents.

'The concept of 'Flying Light' within this campaign redefines sustainable flying for Vietnam Airlines. It encourages passengers to minimize luggage weight and reduce plastic waste, thereby 'lightening' the overall weight of flights, lowering CO2 emissions, and decreasing plastic pollution in the environment,' said a representative from Vietnam Airlines.

In September, Vietnam Airlines successfully operated a flight as part of the SkyTeam The Aviation Challenge 2024. The flight, coded VN11, departed from Ho Chi Minh City to Paris on September 16.

On the special flight, Vietnam Airlines conducted various activities to raise awareness and promote environmental protection among passengers. The passengers were gifted with an emblematic plush toy - the endangered white-cheeked gibbon (Nomascus leucogenys) - one of the most highly threatened primates in the world. This also aligns with the 'Contribute Leaves to the Forests - For a Green and Sustainable Vietnam' campaign. These plush toy are crafted by a social enterprise that supports individuals with disabilities, providing livelihoods for those in need while promoting a humanitarian message.







Passengers on 'The Aviation Challenge' flight VN11 were presented with plush toys of the white-cheeked gibbon, the mascot of the 'Contributing Leaves to the Forests' campaign.

Flight VN11 promoted the concept of 'light flying,' encouraging passengers to minimize their luggage weight on this route. By carrying fewer items, passengers helped reduce the aircraft's overall weight, which in turn can lower fuel consumption and decrease CO2 emissions.

The airline has also collaborated with the United States Soybean Export Council (USSEC) to create healthier and more sustainable meal trays. Each meal incorporates enhanced vegetables and plant-based ingredients, prepared using nutritious cooking methods. Importantly, the fish and seafood served meet ASC standards - an internationally recognized certification for responsibly farmed seafood that reduces negative impacts on the environment, ecosystems, and local communities. This initiative is further supported by sustainably sourced U.S. soybean products.

Moreover, flight VN11 significantly reduced the use of nylon and single-use plastics, a practice that Vietnam Airlines has committed to across its network for years. This initiative has led to the elimination of tens of millions of plastic items and bags each year.

To operate flight VN11 in line with SkyTeam's challenge, Vietnam Airlines utilized a Boeing 787-9 equipped with next-generation engines that significantly reduce emissions and noise pollution. It also optimized the flight path to Europe, which not only shortened travel times but also lowered fuel consumption and minimized environmental impact. These strategiesutilizing a modern fleet and optimizing flight pathsare crucial to Vietnam Airlines' commitment to sustainable development. According to the airline, it has reduced CO2 emissions by 75,000 tons in the first nine months of 2024 through various fuel-saving initiatives.

A representative from Vietnam Airlines affirmed: 'As Vietnam's flag carrier, we have always prioritized our social and environmental responsibilities, including our commitment to supporting Vietnam's ambitious goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. We are proud to be an active and responsible member of the SkyTeam global airline alliance.'

'The Aviation Challenge' (TAC) is an initiative launched by the global airline alliance SkyTeam, aimed at promoting sustainable innovation within the aviation industry. TAC 2024's theme is 'Adoption,' focusing on encouraging airlines to integrate and apply more sustainable solutions across all operations - from fuel management, flight operations, in-flight services to ground handling, cargo processing, and the use of digital technology to enhance resource conservation.

