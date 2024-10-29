Galp’S Second Oil Exploration In Namibia Ignites Economic Prospects

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Galp Energia, Portugal's giant, has initiated its second oil exploration campaign in Namibia's Orange Basin. This venture targets blocks 2813A and 2814B under Exploration License 83, where Galp holds an 80% stake.



The campaign follows Galp 's successful 2023 discoveries, which revealed light oil reservoirs with an estimated 10 billion barrels of oil equivalent.



This potential resource could significantly impact Namibia's economy, which currently lacks oil production. The new program includes up to four wells: two for appraising existing discoveries and two for exploring new areas.



Initial analyses showed promising results, with reservoirs exhibiting high porosity, strong pressures, and good permeability. The oil found has low viscosity and minimal impurities, simplifying extraction and processing.



Namibia stands to gain substantially from this exploration. Success could create jobs, boost government revenues, and stimulate economic growth.







The government has actively promoted its oil and gas sector, offering attractive terms to encourage investment. For Galp, this campaign represents strategic expansion and portfolio diversification.

Namibia's Oil Exploration

The project has also attracted interest from other major players, including Brazil's Petrobras, which is considering acquiring a 40% stake in the Mopane block.



The exploration's success could have far-reaching implications for the region, potentially stimulating further exploration in the Orange Basin and leading to a broader oil boom in southern Africa.



However, challenges remain. Offshore deep-water drilling is complex and requires substantial investment. Namibia must carefully manage potential environmental impacts and ensure equitable distribution of benefits among its population.



The campaign's outcome will be closely watched by industry observers and potential investors. It could reshape the energy landscape of southern Africa, altering regional economic dynamics significantly.



In conclusion, Galp's second exploration campaign represents a pivotal moment for Namibia's oil industry. Its success could transform the country into a significant oil producer, with wide-ranging economic implications for the nation and the region.

