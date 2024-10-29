Musk’S A.I. Venture Xai Seeks Massive Funding Boost, Eyeing $40 Billion Valuation

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI is making waves in the tech world. The company is in talks with investors for a new funding round that could value it at a staggering $40 billion.



This move comes just months after xAI raised $6 billion at a $24 billion valuation. The AI race is heating up in Silicon Valley. Companies are scrambling to secure funds for the costly computing power needed to develop and run AI systems.



OpenAI recently raised $6.6 billion, valuing it at $157 billion. This was one of the largest private funding rounds in U.S. history.



xAI is not alone in its quest for capital. Perplexity, an AI search startup, is also seeking new funds. Their goal is to more than double their valuation to $8 billion.



These companies are not just competing with each other. They're also up against tech giants like Google and Meta, who are pouring profits into AI research.







Musk's history with AI is complex. He co-founded OpenAI in 2015 but left in 2018. This year, he sued the ChatGPT creator twice. Now, Musk is all-in on xAI.

xAI's Rapid Expansion

The company claims to have built the world's largest data center in Memphis, Tennessee. There, they're training new versions of their AI model, Grok.



Grok powers a chatbot currently available only through Musk 's social media platform, X. Last week, xAI launched a tool for developers to create Grok-based apps. This move could open up new revenue streams for the company.



xAI has been pushing boundaries in AI capabilities. In August, they added image generation to Grok. This feature, powered by Black Forest Labs, sparked controversy.



It could generate images of real people in compromising situations, unlike OpenAI and Google's more restrictive image generators.



Musk recently announced plans to double the Memphis data center's capacity. It will grow from 100,000 to 200,000 GPUs. Nvidia's president praised the speed of xAI's data center construction, calling it "easily the fastest supercomputer on the planet."



However, xAI 's rapid growth has raised eyebrows. The company has shared resources with Musk's other businesses, sparking conflict of interest concerns.



It hired Tesla employees and diverted Nvidia GPUs from Tesla to xAI. The startup also relies on data from X for training its AI models. As xAI seeks new funding, it's clear that the AI race is far from over.



With tech giants and startups alike vying for dominance, the future of AI remains uncertain. One thing is sure: the stakes are high, and the competition is fierce in this rapidly evolving field.

