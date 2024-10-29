Pemex Losses Double As Oil Demand Slumps In Q3

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's state-owned oil company, Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), is grappling with severe setbacks. The company reported a staggering loss of 161.4 billion pesos ($8.05 billion) in the third quarter of 2024.



This figure more than doubles the losses from the same period last year. Pemex's revenue also declined to 426.1 billion pesos ($21.26 billion), a 7.7% decrease.



Several factors contributed to this financial downturn. The Mexican peso 's devaluation led to significant foreign exchange losses.



Oil prices dropped by nearly 10%, while and diesel prices fell by 21.2% and 25.2%, respectively. These price drops reflect a broader decline in global oil demand.



Pemex's production woes compounded its financial troubles. The company's oil output decreased by 6% compared to the previous year.







Natural reserve depletion and hurricane disruptions in the Gulf of Mexico played a role in this decline. However, Pemex did see a silver lining in its refining operations, which increased by 23.7%.



The company's massive debt remains a pressing concern. As of September 2024, Pemex owed 1.91 trillion pesos ($95.31 billion).



This amount, while daunting, represents a 6.4% decrease from the previous year. Pemex aims to maintain this debt level through the end of 2024.

Pemex's Path to Recovery

Octavio Romero Oropeza, Pemex's CEO, emphasized the company's commitment to responsible resource management. However, the road ahead looks challenging.



Pemex must navigate volatile oil markets and operational hurdles to regain its financial footing. The Mexican government continues to prop up the struggling oil giant.



In the first half of 2024, Pemex received 145 billion pesos ($7.24 billion) in government support. This aid package included capital injections and tax breaks.



However, this approach raises questions about the sustainability of state intervention in the energy sector. Pemex's struggles highlight the broader challenges facing state-owned oil companies.



These entities often grapple with political pressures and inefficiencies that privately-owned competitors can avoid. The company's ability to adapt to market forces may determine its long-term viability.



As Pemex charts its course forward, it must balance multiple priorities. The company needs to increase production, manage its debt, and improve operational efficiency.



At the same time, it faces pressure to meet government expectations and contribute to national energy security. The outcome of Pemex's efforts will have far-reaching implications.



The company's performance affects Mexico's economy, energy landscape, and fiscal health. As such, stakeholders across the country and beyond will be watching Pemex's next moves closely.

MENAFN29102024007421016031ID1108831066