Nexpoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Preferred Share Distribution


10/29/2024 6:16:12 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Diversified Real estate Trust (NYSE: NXDT ) ("NXDT" or the "Company") today announced a dividend for its 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares (NYSE: NXDT PR A) ("Preferred Shares") of $0.34375 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 31, 2024, to Preferred shareholders of record at the close of business December 23, 2024.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is an externally advised, publicly traded, diversified real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition, development, and management of opportunistic and value-add investments throughout the United States across multiple sectors where NexPoint and its affiliates have operational expertise. NXDT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors X, L.P. For more information, please visit nexpoint.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations
 Kristen (Thomas) Griffith
[email protected]

Media Relations
 Prosek Partners for NexPoint
[email protected]

SOURCE NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

PR Newswire

