Egain Announces Game-Changing Enhancements To Its AI Knowledge Platform At Solve 24

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) eGain AI AgentTM delivers breakthrough self-service experience with guided reasoning across knowledge base, website, and enterprise content

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain ( NASDAQ: EGAN ), the AI knowledge for service, announced major product enhancements at its Solve 24 in Chicago.

By 2025, 100% of generative AI virtual customer assistant and virtual agent assistant projects that lack integration to modern knowledge management systems will fail to meet their customer experience and operational cost-reduction goals, per Gartner.

eGain AI AgentTM conversationally engages customers, clarifies intent, guides them to the personalized answer, and explains its approach - inspiring trust and customer adoption. It combines language models and case-based reasoning that tap into trusted content in the eGain Knowledge Hub. eGain Knowledge TransformersTM, a library of micro-task transformers, enable knowledge experts to build trusted content 10X faster. Content is created and curated at scale by AI and experts, sourced from target websites, SharePoint repositories, PDF stores, and CRM systems.

Priced at 25 cents per customer conversation, the AI Agent will be generally available in January 2025. The company is offering beta trials now.

