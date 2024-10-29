Pickleball Convention Returns To South Florida

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Just three years since the nation's first pickleball made its official debut in the Palm Beach center , much has changed. The National Pickleball Expo first opened in 2021 to a crowd of almost 3,500 people. Since then, the company has become the official convention of pickleball after producing the World Pickleball Convention & Conference, as well as the National Pickleball Expo.



In 2024, the Expo moved to the Las Vegas Convention Center with a crowd of almost 8,000 attendees, and even with that many attendees, South Florida has lured the convention back to its original home with a multi-year contract.“We are thrilled to have the Pickleball Convention back in South Florida,” said Danielle Grant of the Palm Beach Economic Council.“We estimate that the expo helped to infuse over $5 million dollars back into the Palm Beach economy in 2023 with 5,800 attendees, and expect the next head count to surpass Las Vegas,” continued Grant.



While the next convention is not until June 2025, the convention center will pump up the security for the event as sellout crowds are expected.“According to USA Pickleball, the governing body of pickleball, the sport continues to grow with a 39.3% increase in growth in the past 2 years with the majority of towns and communities scrambling to keep-up with the demand for pickleball courts,” stated Carl Foster, host of CBS Sports Inside WORLD Pickleball TV Show, who will be providing coverage at the event.



The company now produces the National Pickleball Expo which caters to consumers & players, as well as the World Pickleball Convention which is primarily a business-to-business trade show. Both shows are annual events which have attracted over 15,000 guests in 2024.



