'Closely Following' Developments Related To India-China LAC Agreement, Says US

(MENAFN- IANS) Washington, Oct 30 (IANS) The US has said that it is "closely following" the developments related to the India-China LAC agreement and it "welcomes any reduction in tensions" along the border.

The remarks were made by State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller during a interaction on Tuesday.

"We're closely following the developments. We understand that both countries have taken initial steps to withdraw from friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). We welcome any reduction in tensions along the border," Miller said when asked to comment on the India-China patrolling agreement.

When asked whether the US had any role in the resolution of the military standoff between the two countries, he said, "No, we have talked to our Indian partners and been briefed on it, but we did not play any role in this resolution."

Earlier on Tuesday, defence sources said that troops of the two countries dismantled temporary structures in eastern Ladakh's Depsang plains and Demchok.

"Troops on both sides have been withdrawn to be stationed at depth in the rear locations as part of the disengagement process. The patrolling, which will be undertaken to points hitherto inaccessible since April 2020, will be done by small parties of troops numbering around 10 to 15 soldiers," the sources said.

India and China have been locked in a tense military standoff along the LAC since June 2020, when troops of the two countries clashed in the Galwan Valley, resulting in casualties on both sides.

The LAC patrolling agreement was announced just before the 16th BRICS Summit -- held in Russia's Kazan from October 22 to 24 -- that was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China's President Xi Jinping.