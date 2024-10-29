Lifewave Donates $100,000 To The Ocean Cleanup, Supporting Efforts To Rid The Ocean Of Plastic

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LifeWave, a global wellness leader, proudly announces its donation of $100,000 to The Ocean Cleanup, a non-profit organization on the front lines of removing plastic from the world's oceans. This significant contribution supports The Ocean Cleanup's mission to rid the oceans of plastic through cutting-edge and innovation.

Supporting Environmental Sustainability Through Innovation

LifeWave's commitment to environmental sustainability aligns with its larger ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) goals, which focus on impacting the global community by providing life-enhancing technologies. By supporting The Ocean Cleanup, LifeWave contributes to the advancement of innovative technologies that protect and restore the world's oceans, a vital resource for the future of humanity.

"LifeWave is proud to support the efforts of the Ocean Cleanup, and we would encourage all companies and individuals to play a role in reducing the pollution on the Earth so we can restore our ecosystem to the pristine beauty that God created," said Founder and CEO, David Schmidt.

About LifeWave

LifeWave is at the forefront of wellness innovation, offering non-invasive technologies that enhance health and quality of life. LifeWave's commitment to global wellness extends beyond its products, as evidenced by its initiatives to support environmental sustainability, such as this donation to The Ocean Cleanup.

About The Ocean Cleanup

The Ocean Cleanup is an international non-profit organization dedicated to developing and scaling technologies to rid the oceans of plastic. Their mission involves intercepting plastic in rivers before it reaches the ocean and cleaning up the decades of plastic pollution already present. To learn more about The Ocean Cleanup's efforts and impact, visit theoceancleanup and follow @theoceancleanup on social media.

*LifeWave is an independent supporter of, and not endorsed or sponsored by, The Ocean Cleanup.

