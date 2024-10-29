Kadant Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Third Quarter Financial Highlights



Revenue increased 11% to $272 million

Gross margin was 44.7%

Operating cash flow increased 12% to $52 million

Free cash flow increased 27% to $48 million

Net income increased 2% to $32 million

GAAP EPS increased 2% to $2.68

Adjusted EPS increased 6% to a record $2.84

Adjusted EBITDA was a record $63 million and represented a record 23.3% of revenue Bookings increased 15% to $240 million



Note: Percent changes above are based on comparison to the prior year period. All references to earnings per share (EPS) are to our EPS as calculated on a diluted basis. Free cash flow, adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and changes in organic revenue are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items as detailed later in this press release under the heading“Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Management Commentary

“We delivered another solid quarter with excellent operational execution leading to outstanding margin performance and record adjusted EPS,” said Jeffrey L. Powell, president and chief executive officer of Kadant Inc.“Recent acquisitions in our three operating segments contributed to our strong bookings performance, with robust new order activity in the Americas offsetting softer performance in Europe and Asia.

“We had record aftermarket parts revenue, which contributed to our record adjusted EBITDA and record adjusted EBITDA margin performance. As one of our core strategic focus areas, it is encouraging to see this growth in our aftermarket parts business in a historically softer quarter. This and other initiatives to optimize our operations continue to enable us to capture greater value for our stakeholders and deliver exceptional results.”

Third Quarter 2024 Compared to 2023

Revenue increased 11 percent to $271.6 million compared to $244.2 million in 2023. Organic revenue decreased one percent, which excludes a 12 percent increase from acquisitions. Gross margin was 44.7 percent, including a 50 basis point decrease from acquisition-related costs, compared to 43.3 percent in 2023.

Net income was $31.6 million, increasing two percent compared to $30.9 million in 2023. GAAP EPS increased two percent to $2.68 compared to $2.63 in 2023. Adjusted EPS increased six percent to a record $2.84 compared to $2.69 in 2023. Adjusted EPS in 2024 excludes $0.15 of acquisition-related costs. Adjusted EBITDA increased 20 percent to a record $63.3 million and represented a record 23.3 percent of revenue compared to $52.7 million and 21.6 percent of revenue in the prior year. Operating cash flow increased 12 percent to $52.5 million compared to $47.0 million in 2023. Free cash flow increased 27 percent to $48.3 million compared to $38.1 million in 2023.

Bookings increased 15 percent to $240.3 million compared to $209.6 million in 2023. Organic bookings decreased two percent, which excludes a 17 percent increase from acquisitions.

Summary and Outlook

“Our solid performance the past three quarters has positioned us well to finish the year strong,” Mr. Powell continued.“We expect demand for our capital equipment to gain momentum as our customers prepare for 2025 projects even as the industrial manufacturing sectors in Europe and Asia continue to face significant headwinds. We are narrowing our revenue guidance for the full year to $1.047 to $1.055 billion in 2024, revised from our previous guidance of $1.045 to $1.065 billion, and now expect GAAP EPS of $9.25 to $9.45 in 2024, revised from our previous GAAP EPS guidance of $9.20 to $9.45. We are raising our adjusted EPS guidance for 2024 and now expect $9.93 to $10.13, revised from our previous guidance of $9.80 to $10.05. The 2024 adjusted EPS guidance excludes $0.68 of acquisition-related costs, revised from $0.60 of acquisition-related costs in our previous guidance. For the fourth quarter of 2024, we expect revenue of $252 to $260 million, GAAP EPS of $1.81 to $2.01 and, after excluding $0.09 of acquisition-related costs, adjusted EPS of $1.90 to $2.10.”

Conference Call

Kadant will hold a webcast with a slide presentation for investors on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. eastern time to discuss its third quarter financial performance, as well as future expectations. To listen to the call live and view the webcast, go to the“Investors” section of the Company's website at Participants interested in joining the call's live question and answer session are required to register by clicking here or selecting the Q&A link on our website to receive a dial-in number and unique PIN. It is recommended that you join the call 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the webcast presentation will be available on our website through November 29, 2024.

Prior to the call, our earnings release and the slides used in the webcast presentation will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available at . After the webcast, Kadant will post its updated general investor presentation incorporating the third quarter results on its website at under the“Investors” section.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including increases or decreases in revenue excluding the effect of acquisitions and foreign currency translation (organic revenue), adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and free cash flow.

We use organic revenue to understand our trends and to forecast and evaluate our financial performance and compare revenue to prior periods. Organic revenue excludes revenue from acquisitions for the four quarterly reporting periods following the date of the acquisition and the effect of foreign currency translation. Revenue in the third quarter of 2024 included $30.5 million from acquisitions and an unfavorable foreign currency translation effect of $0.9 million compared to the third quarter of 2023. Revenue in the first nine months of 2024 included $82.3 million from acquisitions and an unfavorable foreign currency translation effect of $2.4 million compared to the first nine months of 2023. Our other non-GAAP financial measures exclude amortization expense related to acquired profit in inventory and backlog, acquisition costs, relocation costs, restructuring and impairment costs, and other income or expense, as indicated. Collectively, these items are excluded as they are not indicative of our core operating results and are not comparable to other periods, which have differing levels of incremental costs, expenditures or income, or none at all. Additionally, we use free cash flow in order to provide insight on our ability to generate cash for acquisitions and debt repayments, as well as for other investing and financing activities.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our core business, operating results, or future outlook. We believe that the inclusion of such measures helps investors gain an understanding of our underlying operating performance and future prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts our performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods or forecasts and to the performance of our competitors. Such measures are also used by us in our financial and operating decision-making and for compensation purposes. We also believe this information is responsive to investors' requests and gives them an additional measure of our performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for the results of operations or cash flows prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release have limitations associated with their use as compared to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, in that they may be different from, and therefore not comparable to, similar measures used by other companies.

Third Quarter

Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude:



Pre-tax amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $1.9 million in 2024.

Pre-tax acquisition costs of $0.5 million in 2024.

Pre-tax indemnification asset provision of $0.2 million in 2024 and $0.1 million in 2023.

Pre-tax relocation costs of $0.5 million in 2023. Pre-tax restructuring and impairment costs of $0.4 million in 2023.



Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS exclude:



After-tax amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $1.4 million ($1.9 million net of tax of $0.5 million) in 2024.

After-tax acquisition costs of $0.4 million ($0.5 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2024.

After-tax relocation costs of $0.4 million ($0.5 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2023. After-tax restructuring and impairment costs of $0.3 million ($0.4 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2023.

Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow less:

Capital expenditures of $4.2 million in 2024 and $8.8 million in 2023.



First Nine Months

Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude:



Pre-tax amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $6.2 million in 2024.

Pre-tax acquisition costs of $2.5 million in 2024.

Pre-tax indemnification asset provision of $0.2 million in 2024 and pre-tax indemnification asset reversal of $0.1 million in 2023.

Pre-tax relocation costs of $0.6 million in 2023. Pre-tax restructuring and impairment costs of $0.4 million in 2023.



Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS exclude:



After-tax amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $4.7 million ($6.2 million net of tax of $1.5 million) in 2024.

After-tax acquisition costs of $2.1 million ($2.5 million net of tax of $0.4 million) in 2024.

After-tax relocation costs of $0.5 million ($0.6 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2023. After-tax restructuring and impairment costs of $0.3 million ($0.4 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2023.

Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow less:

Capital expenditures of $15.4 million in 2024 and $22.1 million in 2023.



Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in this press release.