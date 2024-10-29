CSD Receives IRB Approval, Paving The Way For Groundbreaking Research In Applied Behavior Analysis

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CONCORD, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an exciting development, Center for Social Dynamics (CSD) has been granted approval for an Institutional Review Board (IRB) to conduct research studies on human subjects, ensuring the protection of the welfare, rights, and privacy of human subjects involved in its research projects. This milestone enables CSD to conduct a steady cadence of ethical and professional research that will be proposed for publication and disseminated at upcoming professional conferences, solidifying CSD's position at the forefront of clinical practices.

CSD is a clinician-centric organization, dedicated to the continuous professional development of our clinical team and the field of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA). With the approved IRB, CSD continues its legacy of supporting clinicians who are advancing the field of ABA through high-quality research, aimed at informing future treatment protocols. In addition to CSD's direct research under its IRB, CSD will also continue to support clinicians who conduct research under their schools' IRBs during their Masters and PHD programs. Two clinicians at CSD have such research studies underway as part of their dissertation programs:



The first study, led by

Siti J. Ahmad, DBH(c), BCBA, focuses on improving care coordination for CSD clients through a proposed "Coordinating Care for Applied Behavior Analysis (CCABA)" training program. This program adapts principles from the medical home model for ABA service providers, aiming to enhance service delivery and increase care coordination consultations across caregivers and external providers. The study explores whether training on these principles will lead to improved collaboration between ABA clinicians, caregivers, and other medical professionals, ultimately enhancing client outcomes.

The second study, led by

Annabel Kaplan, MSEd BCBA, conducted with CSD clients, is a Descriptive Comparison of Estimation Data Collection versus Trial-by-Trial Data Collection: Accuracy, Efficiency, and Engagement. This research investigates two data collection methods used within ABA interventions for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The study compares estimation data collection, which uses a rating scale to estimate learner performance, with the more traditional trial-by-trial data collection method. It will assess the accuracy of these systems, their efficiency in teaching, and their impact on the engagement of both interventionists and learners. Ancillary data will also shed light on whether the interventionist's experience level correlates with accuracy in estimation data collection.

A Step Toward Transforming Clinical Practice

These research initiatives exemplify CSD's commitment to advancing clinical practices in the field of ABA. CSD's recent IRB approval will expand how we support clinical-led research that is directly integrated into a real-world practice setting. Our vision is to translate our findings into actionable improvements related to the coordination of care and intervention for better outcomes for individuals with

ASD.

About Center for Social Dynamics (CSD)

Center for Social Dynamics (CSD) is committed to empowering individuals with autism and developmental delays through personalized Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services. Our mission is to help every client unlock their potential by providing dynamic, tailored programs that promote growth and independence. With a team of dedicated professionals and a client-first approach, CSD offers innovative solutions that meet the diverse needs of families and communities across multiple states.

For more information, visit .

Contact:

Derek Thomas

[email protected]

SOURCE Center for Social Dynamics

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED