Community Healthcare Trust Announces Results For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE: CHCT ) (the "Company") today announced results for the three months ended September

30, 2024.

The Company reported net income

for the three months ended September

30, 2024 of approximately $1.7 million, or $0.04 per diluted common share. Funds from operations ("FFO") and adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") for the three months ended September

30, 2024 totaled $0.48 and $0.55, respectively, per diluted common share.



Items Impacting Our Results include:



During the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company acquired one physician clinic for a purchase price of approximately $6.2 million. Upon acquisition, the 20,400 square foot property was 100.0% leased to a tenant with a lease expiration in 2027. This acquisition was funded with proceeds from the Company's Revolving Credit Facility.



During the third quarter of 2024, the Company disposed of an 11,200 square foot surgical center in Texas, received net proceeds of approximately $1.0 million, and recognized an immaterial gain on sale.



The Company has four properties under definitive purchase agreements for an aggregate expected purchase price of approximately $8.8 million. The Company's expected returns on these investments range from 9.29% to 9.50%. The Company expects to close on these properties in the fourth quarter of 2024; however, the Company cannot provide assurance as to the timing of when, or whether, these transactions will actually close.



The Company also has seven properties under definitive purchase agreements, to be acquired after completion and occupancy, for an aggregate expected purchase price of approximately $169.5 million. The Company's expected returns on these investments are approximately 9.1% to 9.75%. The Company anticipates closing on these properties throughout 2025, 2026 and 2027; however, the Company cannot provide assurance as to the timing of when, or whether, these transactions will actually close.



On October 16, 2024, the Company entered into a second Amendment to the third amended and restated credit agreement (the "Amended Credit Facility") with a syndicate of lenders, under which Truist Bank serves as administrative agent. The Amended Credit Facility, among other things, (i) increased the Company's Revolving Credit Facility from $150.0 million to $400.0 million, (ii) extended the maturity date of the Revolving Credit Facility from March 19, 2026 to October 16, 2029, and (iii) lowered pricing on the Revolving Credit Facility by 10 to 30 basis points, depending on the Company's leverage ratio. Proceeds from the increased Revolving Credit Facility were used to repay the existing A-3 Term Loan which was scheduled to mature on March 29, 2026. In addition, amounts outstanding under the Revolving Credit Facility prior to the second Amendment will remain outstanding. Interest rate swaps previously entered into to fix the interest rates on the A-3 Term Loan will remain in place on the Revolving Credit Facility through their maturity on March 29, 2026.



During the third quarter of 2024, the Company did not issue any shares under its at-the-market offering program.

On October 24, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend in the amount of $0.465 per share. The dividend is payable on November 22, 2024 to stockholders of record on November 8, 2024.

About Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States.

As of September

30, 2024, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 198 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale). The properties are located in 35 states, totaling approximately 4.4 million square feet in the aggregate.

Additional information regarding the Company, including this quarter's operations, can be found at .

Please contact the Company at 615-771-3052 to request a printed copy of this information.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to the historical information contained within, the matters discussed in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "expects", "may", "will," "should", "seeks", "approximately", "intends", "plans", "estimates", "anticipates" or other similar words or expressions, including the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and can include future expectations, future plans and strategies, financial and operating projections or other forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Because forward-looking statements relate to future events, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the control of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the "Company"). Thus, the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. Some factors that might cause such a difference include the following: general volatility of the capital markets and the market price of the Company's common stock, changes in the Company's business strategy, availability, terms and deployment of capital, the Company's ability to refinance existing indebtedness at or prior to maturity on favorable terms, or at all, changes in the real estate industry in general, interest rates or the general economy, adverse developments related to the healthcare industry, changes in governmental regulations, the degree and nature of the Company's competition, the ability to consummate acquisitions under contract, catastrophic or extreme weather and other natural events and the physical effects of climate change, the occurrence of cyber incidents, effects on global and national markets as well as businesses resulting from increased inflation, changes in interest rates, supply chain disruptions, labor conditions, the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, and/or uncertainties related to the 2024 U.S. presidential election, and the other factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company intends these forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time of this press release and undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.