Capital Power Declares Dividends For Its Common And Preference Shares
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors for Capital Power Corporation (“Capital Power”) (TSX: CPX) declared a dividend of $0.6519 per share on the outstanding common shares for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The dividend is payable on January 31, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2024.
The Board of Directors also declared the following dividends on its Cumulative Rate Reset Preference Shares:
| Shares
| TSX Stock
Symbol
| Dividend Per
Share
| Record Date
| Payment Date
| Series 1
| CPX.PR.A
| $0.1638125
| December 16, 2024
| December 31, 2024
| Series 3
|
| $0.4287500
| December 16, 2024
| December 31, 2024
| Series 5
|
| $0.4144375
| December 16, 2024
| December 31, 2024
The dividends for the common shares and preference shares are 100 per cent eligible dividends as defined by the Income Tax Act. Under this legislation, individuals resident in Canada may be entitled to enhanced dividend tax credits that reduce the income tax otherwise payable on these dividends.
About Capital Power
Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is a growth-oriented power producer with approximately 9,300 MW of power generation at 32 facilities across North America. We prioritize safely delivering reliable and affordable power communities can depend on, building clean power systems, and creating balanced solutions for our energy future. We are Powering Change by Changing PowerTM.
