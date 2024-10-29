ATN Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results; Updates Full-Year 2024 Outlook

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “First-to-Fiber” and“Glass & Steel TM ” Strategies Yield Year-Over-Year Increases in High-Speed Data Subscriber and Reach Metrics

Total high-speed broadband subscribers increased 6% year-over-year

Broadband homes passed by high-speed data services expanded 20% year-over-year Capital expenditures were $85.7 million (net of $71.8 million reimbursements) for the first nine months of 2024, reduced from $126.6 million (net of $14.3 million reimbursements) for the first nine months of 2023

Q3 2024 Results Highlighted by International Telecom Segment Fixed Revenue Growth, Cost Management Initiatives Supporting Margin Expansion

International Telecom segment revenues were essentially flat supported by growth in consumer and business fixed revenues and business mobility revenues

US Telecom segment revenues were down 13% due primarily to the anticipated conclusion of two government subsidy programs and the anticipated reduction in construction revenues

Third quarter net loss increased to $32.7 million, or $2.26 per diluted share inclusive of a $35.3 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge

Operating loss increased to $38.4 million, including the impairment charge

Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased 5% to $45.7 million Year-to-date net cash from operations increased 9% year-over-year to $97.4 million Updates 2024 Outlook for Revenues, Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt Ratio

The Company's expectations for full-year 2024 outlook are as follows:

Revenue is now expected to be in the range of $720 million to $730 million, excluding construction revenue

Adjusted EBITDA2 is now expected to be in the range of $182 million to $188 million

Capital Expenditures are still expected to be in the range of $100 million to $110 million, net of reimbursements Net Debt Ratio3 is now expected to be in the range of 2.3x to 2.6x exiting 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Wednesday October 30, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET; Webcast Link: BEVERLY, Mass., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (“ATN” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: ATNI), a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Remarks by Brad Martin, ATN Chief Executive Officer “We reported strong free cash flow from operations in the third quarter, driven by effective cost and net working capital management. Our performance continues to reflect a tale of two segments, with revenues impacted primarily by underperformance in our US Telecom segment related to the conclusion of certain government subsidy programs, slower consumer growth, and delays in enterprise sales and delivery. Based on these dynamics, and compression in market multiples, we recorded a non-cash $35 million goodwill impairment charge during the third quarter. “In the International Telecom segment, solid fixed revenue gains and business mobility revenue growth offset softness in consumer mobility related to competitive pressures, and we delivered Adjusted EBITDA growth. Additionally, we increased our international post-paid mobile subscriber bases both sequentially and year-over-year. “To reflect our expectations for near-term operating performance, we are lowering our revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance ranges for fiscal 2024 and increasing our expected leverage multiple exiting the year. We are taking strategic actions intended to align our cost structure with current revenue levels, while focusing on margin improvement and cash flow generation. These actions include refocusing efforts on growing our business and carrier customer revenues in the US, strengthening sales execution teams, and maximizing value from deployed assets. “Longer term, we remain committed to leveraging the value and longevity of our upgraded network while diligently operating the business in an effort to further expand cash flows and position ATN to deliver increased value for shareholders.” Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Consolidated revenues were $178.5 million, down 7% versus $191.0 million in the year-ago quarter. This primarily reflects the overall revenue decline in the US Telecom segment due in part to the anticipated impact of the end of the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) and Affordable Care Program (ACP), and a reduction in construction revenues for the quarter. Operating loss was $38.4 million in the third quarter versus operating income of $6.8 million in the year-ago quarter. The decrease in operating income was primarily due to a $35.3 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge on certain US Telecom assets, $3.8 million of transaction-related charges, and $2.3 million of restructuring and reorganization expenses. Net loss attributable to ATN stockholders in the third quarter of 2024 was $32.7 million, or a loss of $2.26 per share compared with a net loss attributable to ATN stockholders of $3.6 million, or $0.31 loss per share, in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year change was the result of the above-mentioned factors that increased the operating loss combined with an increase in interest expense. In all periods, the loss per share calculation includes the impact of preferred dividends that are not included in the net loss calculation. Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $45.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, a decrease from $47.8 million in the year-ago quarter primarily due to lower US Telecom revenues. Segment Operating Results (in Thousands) The Company recorded financial results in three categories: (i) International Telecom; (ii) US Telecom; and (iii) Corporate and Other*.

For Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 International International US US Corporate and Corporate and Total Total Telecom Telecom Telecom Telecom Other* Other* ATN ATN Total Revenue: $ 94,281 $ 93,878 $ 84,170 $ 97,158 $ - $ - $ 178,451 $ 191,036 Mobility 26,809 27,791 706 946 - - 27,515 28,737 Fixed 61,759 59,983 51,015 58,342 - - 112,774 118,325 Carrier Services 3,272 3,441 29,430 32,319 - - 32,702 35,760 Construction - - 203 2,038 - - 203 2,038 All other 2,441 2,663 2,816 3,513 - - 5,257 6,176 Operating Income (Loss) $ 12,853 $ 12,800 $ (44,333 ) $ 3,018 $ (6,878 ) $ (8,981 ) $ (38,358 ) $ 6,837 EBITDA** $ 31,518 $ 27,394 $ (23,912 ) $ 25,299 $ (6,674 ) $ (8,363 ) $ 932 $ 44,330 Adjusted EBITDA 1 $ 32,248 $ 27,502 $ 17,692 $ 26,860 $ (4,270 ) $ (6,516 ) $ 45,670 $ 47,846 Capital Expenditures*** $ 10,489 $ 18,744 $ 13,070 $ 18,445 $ 282 $ - $ 23,841 $ 37,189 For Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 International International US US Corporate and Corporate and Total Total Telecom Telecom Telecom Telecom Other* Other* ATN ATN Total Revenue: $ 282,697 $ 276,267 $ 265,830 $ 286,983 $ - $ - $ 548,527 $ 563,250 Mobility 79,657 80,754 2,312 3,081 - - 81,969 83,835 Fixed 185,295 178,546 161,392 175,346 - - 346,687 353,892 Carrier Services 10,481 11,011 89,539 95,978 - - 100,020 106,989 Construction - - 2,609 3,648 - - 2,609 3,648 All other 7,264 5,956 9,978 8,930 - - 17,242 14,886 Operating Income (Loss) $ 56,944 $ 41,177 $ (42,852 ) $ (3,719 ) $ (23,559 ) $ (27,547 ) $ (9,467 ) $ 9,911 EBITDA** $ 108,512 $ 84,807 $ 18,361 $ 67,126 $ (23,229 ) $ (25,517 ) $ 103,644 $ 126,416 Adjusted EBITDA 1 $ 94,808 $ 85,089 $ 60,313 $ 72,443 $ (17,260 ) $ (19,097 ) $ 137,861 $ 138,435 Capital Expenditures*** $ 39,440 $ 57,610 $ 44,371 $ 69,030 $ 1,860 $ - $ 85,671 $ 126,640

* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments.

** See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure

***Excludes government capital program amounts disbursed, and amounts received.



ATN's Strategic Plan and Key Performance Indicators

The Company is in the final quarter of its three-year strategic plan initiated in 2021 to accelerate investments in its high-speed data footprint and grow high speed broadband subscribers. During this final year of the plan, the Company is transitioning away from a period of heavy investments to focus more on margin and cash flow improvement. The Company believes these efforts will allow it to improve returns to shareholders.

Operating Metrics

Operating Metrics 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Q3 2024 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 vs. Q3 2023 High-Speed Data* Broadband Homes Passed 399,500 396,100 386,300 367,200 333,500 20 % High-Speed Data* Broadband Customers 141,500 142,000 138,700 135,900 132,900 6 % Broadband Homes Passed 798,400 803,300 789,700 768,900 746,600 7 % Broadband Customers 206,400 213,000 214,100 214,400 213,900 -4 % Fiber Route Miles 11,901 11,728 11,692 11,655 11,575 3 % International Mobile Subscribers Pre-Paid 336,400 339,000 346,400 350,700 345,500 -3 % Post-Paid 58,700 57,900 57,300 57,000 55,600 6 % Total 395,100 396,900 403,700 407,700 401,100 -1 % Blended Churn 3.47 % 3.44 % 3.34 % 3.33 % 3.76 %

*High-Speed Data is defined as download speeds 100 Mbps or greater and High-Speed Data Broadband Customers as subscribers connected to our high-speed networks regardless of the speed of plan selected.

Note: Data may differ from prior periods to reflect more accurate data and/or changes in calculation methodology and process.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of September 30, 2024, was $116.8 million and total debt was $568.9 million, versus $62.2 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and $516.9 million of total debt on December 31, 2023.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $97.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $89.5 million in the prior year period.

Capital expenditures were $85.7 million net of $71.8 million of reimbursable capital expenditures for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, versus $126.6 million, net of $14.3 million of reimbursable capital expenditures in the prior year period.

Quarterly Dividends and Stock Repurchases

Quarterly dividends of $0.24 per share were paid on October 4, 2024 on all common shares outstanding to stockholders of record as of September 30, 2024.

Updates Full-Year 2024 Guidance and Outlook

The Company has updated its revenue, adjusted EBITDA and net debt ratio guidance ranges and reiterated its capital expenditure guidance range for the full year ended December 31, 2024, as follows:

Revenue (excluding construction revenue) $720 million to $730 million (previously $730 million to $750 million) Full-year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA1 $182 million to $188 million (previously $190 million to $200 million)

Full-year 2024 Capital Expenditures $100 million to $110 million Full-year 2024 Net Debt Ratio3 2.3x to 2.6x (previously 2.25x to 2.50x) Exiting 2024



Longer term, the Company continues to prioritize increasing cash flow and driving positive returns through realized efficiencies that leverage ATN's high-quality assets. In 2025, the Company expects internally funded capital investments to be in the range of 10% to 15% of revenues and supported by cash flow from operations.

For the Company's full-year 2024 outlook for Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt Ratio, the Company is not able to provide without unreasonable effort the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or reconciliations to such GAAP financial measures, on a forward-looking basis. Please see“Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a full description of items excluded from the Company's expected Adjusted EBITDA and the description of the calculation of Net Debt Ratio.

About ATN

ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services for all. The Company operates in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a focus on rural and remote markets with a growing demand for infrastructure investments. The Company's operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential, business, and government customers, including a range of high-speed Internet and data services, fixed and mobile wireless solutions, and video and voice services; and (ii) carrier and enterprise communications services, such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, and communications tower facilities. For more information, please visit .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definition of Terms

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release also contains non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, the Company has included EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt, and Net Debt Ratio in this release and the tables included herein.

EBITDA is defined as Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense, transaction-related charges, restructuring and reorganization expenses, one-time impairment or special charges, non-cash stock-based compensation, and the gain (loss) on disposition of assets and transfers.

Net Debt is defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash.

Net Debt Ratio is defined as Net Debt divided by the sum of the trailing four quarters Adjusted EBITDA at the measurement date.

The Company believes that the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures helps investors gain a meaningful understanding of the Company's core operating results and enhances the usefulness of comparing such performance with prior periods. Management uses these non-GAAP measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as the basis for measuring the Company's core operating performance and comparing such performance to that of prior periods. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the text of, and the accompanying tables to, this press release. While non-GAAP financial measures are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating the Company's own operating results over different periods of time, the Company urges investors to review the reconciliation of these financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other matters, the Company's future financial performance, business goals and objectives, and results of operations, expectations regarding its strategic investment plan, its future revenues, operating income, operating margin, cash flows, network and operating costs, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt, Net Debt Ratio, cost management initiatives, and capital investments; demand for the Company's services and industry trends; the timing of revenue, the Company's liquidity; the expansion of the Company's customer base and networks; receipt of certain government grants and management's plans, expectations and strategy for the future. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events or results. Actual future events and results could differ materially from the events and results indicated in these statements as a result of many factors, including, among others, (1) the general performance of the Company's operations, including operating margins, revenues, capital expenditures, the impact of cost savings initiatives, the ability to expand its carrier and business customer sales, and the retention of and future growth of the Company's subscriber base and ARPU; (2) the Company's reliance on a limited number of key suppliers and vendors for timely supply of equipment and services relating to the Company's network infrastructure; (3) the Company's ability to satisfy the needs and demands of the Company's major carrier customers; (4) the Company's ability to realize expansion plans for customer growth on its existing assets; (5) the adequacy and expansion capabilities of the Company's network capacity and customer service system to support the Company's customer growth; (6) the Company's ability to efficiently and cost-effectively upgrade the Company's networks and information technology platforms to address rapid and significant technological changes in the telecommunications industry; (7) the Company's continued access to capital and credit markets on terms it deems favorable; (8) government subsidy program availability and regulation of the Company's businesses, which may impact the Company's telecommunications licenses, the Company's revenue and the Company's operating costs; (9) the Company's ability to successfully transition its US Telecom business away from wholesale mobility to other carrier, enterprise, and consumer-based services; (10) ongoing risk of an economic downturn, political, geopolitical and other risks and opportunities facing the Company's operations, including those resulting from the continued inflation and other macroeconomic headwinds including increased costs and supply chain disruptions; (11) management transitions, and the loss of, or an inability to recruit skilled personnel in the Company's various jurisdictions, including key members of management; (12) the Company's ability to find investment or acquisition or disposition opportunities that fit the strategic goals of the Company; (13) the occurrence of weather events and natural catastrophes and the Company's ability to secure the appropriate level of insurance coverage for these assets; and the impact of such events on the timing of project implementation and corresponding revenue, and (14) increased competition. These and other additional factors that may cause actual future events and results to differ materially from the events and results indicated in the forward-looking statements above are set forth more fully under Item 1A“Risk Factors” of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on March 15, 2024, and the other reports the Company files from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation and has no intention to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors that may affect such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Table 1 ATN International, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in Thousands) September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 100,689 $ 49,225 Restricted cash 16,075 12,942 Customer receivable 7,924 7,249 Other current assets 200,918 211,856 Total current assets 325,606 281,272 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,049,002 1,080,659 Operating lease right-of-use assets 99,231 99,335 Customer receivable - long term 41,925 45,676 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 132,042 173,008 Other assets 103,575 103,764 Total assets $ 1,751,381 $ 1,783,714 Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and stockholders' equity: Current portion of long-term debt $ 7,413 $ 24,290 Current portion of customer receivable credit facility 7,935 7,110 Taxes payable 10,685 10,876 Current portion of lease liabilities 15,310 15,164 Other current liabilities 227,087 235,754 Total current liabilities 268,430 293,194 Long-term debt, net of current portion $ 561,493 $ 492,580 Customer receivable credit facility, net of current portion 38,274 38,943 Deferred income taxes 1,878 19,775 Lease liabilities 77,033 76,936 Other long-term liabilities 135,067 138,566 Total liabilities 1,082,175 1,059,994 Redeemable non-controlling interests 75,083 85,917 Stockholders' equity: Total ATN International, Inc.'s stockholders' equity 490,795 541,073 Non-controlling interests 103,328 96,730 Total stockholders' equity 594,123 637,803 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and stockholders' equity $ 1,751,381 $ 1,783,714





Table 2

ATN International, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in Thousands, Except per Share Data) Three Months Ended, Nine Months Ended, September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Communications services $ 174,422 $ 184,601 $ 533,055 $ 547,484 Construction 203 2,038 2,609 3,648 Other 3,826 4,397 12,863 12,118 Total revenue 178,451 191,036 548,527 563,250 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization unless otherwise indicated): Cost of services and other 78,973 80,367 235,499 237,125 Cost of construction revenue 205 2,031 2,588 3,635 Selling, general and administrative 53,601 60,792 172,580 184,055 Stock-based compensation 1,831 1,956 6,521 6,473 Transaction-related charges 3,791 45 3,809 496 Restructuring and reorganization expenses 2,345 1,383 3,535 4,640 Depreciation 37,299 34,370 107,196 106,991 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 1,991 3,124 5,916 9,514 (Gain) loss on disposition of assets and transfers 1,504 132 (14,919 ) 410 Goodwill impairment 35,269 - 35,269 - Total operating expenses 216,809 184,200 557,994 553,339 Operating income (loss) (38,358 ) 6,836 (9,467 ) 9,911 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (12,483 ) (11,309 ) (35,753 ) (30,338 ) Other income (expense) (645 ) 213 (1,052 ) 2,623 Other income (expense), net (13,128 ) (11,096 ) (36,805 ) (27,715 ) Loss before income taxes (51,486 ) (4,260 ) (46,272 ) (17,804 ) Income tax benefit (12,035 ) (542 ) (10,213 ) (6,369 ) Net loss (39,451 ) (3,718 ) (36,059 ) (11,435 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests, net 6,760 134 6,059 2,733 Net loss attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders $ (32,691 ) $ (3,584 ) $ (30,000 ) $ (8,702 ) Net loss per weighted average share attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders: Basic $ (2.26 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (2.24 ) $ (0.80 ) Diluted $ (2.26 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (2.24 ) $ (0.80 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 15,114 15,601 15,268 15,666 Diluted 15,114 15,601 15,268 15,666





Table 3 ATN International, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statements (in Thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Net loss $ (36,059 ) $ (11,435 ) Depreciation 107,196 106,991 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 5,916 9,514 Provision for doubtful accounts 4,209 4,014 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 1,915 1,806 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets and transfers (14,919 ) 410 Stock-based compensation 6,521 6,472 Deferred income taxes (14,409 ) (9,452 ) Loss on pension settlement - 369 Gain on equity investments (484 ) (2,752 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 760 - Goodwill impairment 35,269 - Decrease in customer receivable 3,076 1,185 Change in prepaid and accrued income taxes (3,164 ) 3,602 Change in other operating assets and liabilities 1,599 (21,240 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 97,426 89,484 Capital expenditures (85,672 ) (126,640 ) Government capital programs: Amounts disbursed (71,849 ) (14,261 ) Amounts received 72,531 16,065 Net proceeds from sale of assets 17,910 - Purchases and sales of strategic investments 790 (1,055 ) Purchases and sales of investments 505 - Acquisition of business - 1,314 Other (573 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (66,358 ) (124,577 ) Dividends paid on common stock (11,047 ) (9,918 ) Distributions to non-controlling interests (2,226 ) (1,447 ) Finance lease payments (1,357 ) (932 ) Term loan - borrowings 300,000 130,000 Term loan - repayments (239,430 ) (3,532 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (6,548 ) (3,708 ) Revolving credit facilities – borrowings 90,000 126,893 Revolving credit facilities – repayments (94,002 ) (174,292 ) Proceeds from customer receivable credit facility 5,740 4,300 Repayment of customer receivable credit facility (5,669 ) (4,998 ) Purchases of common stock - stock-based compensation (1,932 ) (1,473 ) Purchases of common stock - share repurchase plan (10,000 ) (11,679 ) Repurchases of non-controlling interests, net - (762 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 23,529 48,452 Net change in total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 54,597 13,359 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 62,167 59,728 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 116,764 $ 73,087





Table 4

ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the three months ended September 30, 2024 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue Mobility Business $ 5,007 $ 68 $ - $ 5,075 Consumer 21,802 638 - 22,440 Total $ 26,809 $ 706 $ - $ 27,515 Fixed Business $ 18,692 $ 29,575 $ - $ 48,267 Consumer 43,067 21,440 - 64,507 Total $ 61,759 $ 51,015 $ - $ 112,774 Carrier Services $ 3,272 $ 29,430 $ - $ 32,702 Other 1,175 255 - 1,430 Total Communications Services $ 93,015 $ 81,406 $ - $ 174,421 Construction $ - $ 203 $ - $ 203 Managed services $ 1,266 $ 2,561 $ - $ 3,827 Total Other $ 1,266 $ 2,561 $ - $ 3,827 Total Revenue $ 94,281 $ 84,170 $ - $ 178,451 Depreciation $ 18,414 $ 18,681 $ 204 $ 37,299 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions $ 251 $ 1,740 $ - $ 1,991 Total operating expenses $ 81,428 $ 128,503 $ 6,878 $ 216,809 Operating income (loss) $ 12,853 $ (44,333 ) $ (6,878 ) $ (38,358 ) Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests $ (1,893 ) $ 8,653 $ - $ 6,760 Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (2) $ 31,518 $ (23,912 ) $ (6,674 ) $ 932 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 32,248 $ 17,692 $ (4,270 ) $ 45,670 Balance Sheet Data (at September 30, 2024): Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 52,043 $ 62,772 $ 1,949 $ 116,764 Total current assets 149,987 167,440 8,179 325,606 Fixed assets, net 468,559 573,997 6,446 1,049,002 Total assets 695,127 967,028 89,226 1,751,381 Total current liabilities 96,384 140,689 31,357 268,430 Total debt, including current portion 59,824 316,672 192,409 568,905 * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments Table 4 (continued)

ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the three months ended September 30, 2023 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue Mobility Business $ 3,818 $ 129 $ - $ 3,947 Consumer 23,973 817 - 24,790 Total $ 27,791 $ 946 $ - $ 28,737 Fixed Business $ 18,016 $ 35,680 $ - $ 53,696 Consumer 41,967 22,662 - 64,629 Total $ 59,983 $ 58,342 $ - $ 118,325 Carrier Services $ 3,441 $ 32,319 $ - $ 35,760 Other 1,236 544 - 1,780 Total Communications Services $ 92,451 $ 92,151 $ - $ 184,602 Construction $ - $ 2,038 $ - $ 2,038 Managed services $ 1,427 $ 2,969 $ - $ 4,396 Total Other $ 1,427 $ 2,969 $ - $ 4,396 Total Revenue $ 93,878 $ 97,158 $ - $ 191,036 Depreciation $ 14,354 $ 19,397 $ 618 $ 34,369 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions $ 240 $ 2,884 $ - $ 3,124 Total operating expenses $ 81,078 $ 94,140 $ 8,981 $ 184,199 Operating income (loss) $ 12,800 $ 3,018 $ (8,981 ) $ 6,837 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests $ (1,794 ) $ 1,928 $ - $ 134 Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (2) $ 27,394 $ 25,299 $ (8,363 ) $ 44,330 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 27,502 $ 26,860 $ (6,516 ) $ 47,846 (1) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA (2) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to EBITDA * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments Table 4 (continued)

ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue Mobility Business $ 14,747 $ 209 $ - $ 14,956 Consumer 64,910 2,103 - 67,013 Total $ 79,657 $ 2,312 $ - $ 81,969 Fixed Business $ 55,939 $ 95,359 $ - $ 151,298 Consumer 129,356 66,033 - 195,389 Total $ 185,295 $ 161,392 $ - $ 346,687 Carrier Services $ 10,481 $ 89,539 $ - $ 100,020 Other 3,038 1,341 - 4,379 Total Communications Services $ 278,471 $ 254,584 $ - $ 533,055 Construction $ - $ 2,609 $ - $ 2,609 Managed services $ 4,226 $ 8,637 $ - $ 12,863 Total Other $ 4,226 $ 8,637 $ - $ 12,863 Total Revenue $ 282,697 $ 265,830 $ - $ 548,527 Depreciation $ 50,814 $ 56,052 $ 330 $ 107,196 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions $ 754 $ 5,161 $ - $ 5,915 Total operating expenses $ 225,753 $ 308,682 $ 23,559 $ 557,994 Operating income (loss) $ 56,944 $ (42,852 ) $ (23,559 ) $ (9,467 ) Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests $ (8,467 ) $ 14,526 $ - $ 6,059 Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (2) $ 108,512 $ 18,361 $ (23,229 ) $ 103,644 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 94,808 $ 60,313 $ (17,260 ) $ 137,861 * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments Table 4 (continued)

ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue Mobility Business $ 11,484 $ 415 $ - $ 11,899 Consumer 69,270 2,666 - 71,936 Total $ 80,754 $ 3,081 $ - $ 83,835 Fixed Business $ 52,602 $ 107,494 $ - $ 160,096 Consumer 125,944 67,852 - 193,796 Total $ 178,546 $ 175,346 $ - $ 353,892 Carrier Services $ 11,011 $ 95,978 $ - $ 106,989 Other 2,084 684 - 2,768 Total Communications Services $ 272,395 $ 275,089 $ - $ 547,484 Construction $ - $ 3,648 $ - $ 3,648 Managed services $ 3,872 $ 8,246 $ - $ 12,118 Total Other $ 3,872 $ 8,246 $ - $ 12,118 Total Revenue $ 276,267 $ 286,983 $ - $ 563,250 Depreciation $ 42,646 $ 62,315 $ 2,030 $ 106,991 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions $ 984 $ 8,530 $ - $ 9,514 Total operating expenses $ 235,090 $ 290,702 $ 27,547 $ 553,339 Operating income (loss) $ 41,177 $ (3,719 ) $ (27,547 ) $ 9,911 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests $ (5,650 ) $ 8,383 $ - $ 2,733 Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (2) $ 84,807 $ 67,126 $ (25,517 ) $ 126,416 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 85,089 $ 72,443 $ (19,097 ) $ 138,435 Balance Sheet Data (at December 31, 2023): Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 26,354 $ 33,574 $ 2,239 $ 62,167 Total current assets 107,469 162,768 11,035 281,272 Fixed assets, net 481,911 593,833 4,915 1,080,659 Total assets 672,171 1,019,924 91,619 1,783,714 Total current liabilities 86,540 169,297 37,357 293,194 Total debt, including current portion 64,254 293,607 159,009 516,870 (1) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA (2) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to EBITDA * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments





Table 5

ATN International, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (In Thousands) For the three months ended September 30, 2024 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total Operating income (loss) $ 12,853 $ (44,333 ) $ (6,878 ) $ (38,358 ) Depreciation expense 18,414 18,681 204 37,299 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 251 1,740 - 1,991 EBITDA $ 31,518 $ (23,912 ) $ (6,674 ) $ 932 Stock-based compensation 102 157 1,571 1,830 Restructuring and reorganization expenses 299 1,167 879 2,345 Transaction-related charges - 3,789 1 3,790 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets and transfers 329 1,222 (47 ) 1,504 Goodwill impairment - 35,269 - 35,269 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 32,248 $ 17,692 $ (4,270 ) $ 45,670 For the three months ended September 30, 2023 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total Operating income (loss) $ 12,800 $ 3,018 $ (8,981 ) $ 6,837 Depreciation expense 14,354 19,397 618 34,369 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 240 2,884 - 3,124 EBITDA $ 27,394 $ 25,299 $ (8,363 ) $ 44,330 Stock-based compensation 130 23 1,802 1,955 Restructuring and reorganization expenses - 1,383 - 1,383 Transaction-related charges - - 45 45 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets and transfers (22 ) 155 - 133 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 27,502 $ 26,860 $ (6,516 ) $ 47,846 Table 5 (continued)

ATN International, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (In Thousands) For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total Operating income (loss) $ 56,944 $ (42,852 ) $ (23,559 ) $ (9,467 ) Depreciation expense 50,814 56,052 330 107,196 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 754 5,161 - 5,915 EBITDA $ 108,512 $ 18,361 $ (23,229 ) $ 103,644 Stock-based compensation 319 484 5,718 6,521 Restructuring and reorganization expenses 1,489 1,167 879 3,535 Transaction-related charges - 3,789 20 3,809 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets and transfers (15,512 ) 1,243 (648 ) (14,917 ) Goodwill impairment - 35,269 - 35,269 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 94,808 $ 60,313 $ (17,260 ) $ 137,861 For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total Operating income (loss) $ 41,177 $ (3,719 ) $ (27,547 ) $ 9,911 Depreciation expense 42,646 62,315 2,030 106,991 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 984 8,530 - 9,514 EBITDA $ 84,807 $ 67,126 $ (25,517 ) $ 126,416 Stock-based compensation 307 109 6,057 6,473 Restructuring and reorganization expenses - 4,640 - 4,640 Transaction-related charges - 133 363 496 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets and transfers (25 ) 435 - 410 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 85,089 $ 72,443 $ (19,097 ) $ 138,435





Table 6

ATN International, Inc. Non GAAP Measure - Net Debt Ratio (in Thousands) September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Current portion of long-term debt * $ 7,413 $ 24,290 Long-term debt, net of current portion * 561,493 492,580 Total debt $ 568,906 $ 516,870 Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 116,764 62,167 Net Debt $ 452,142 $ 454,703 Adjusted EBITDA - for the four quarters ended $ 188,877 $ 189,451 Net Debt Ratio 2.39 2.40 * Excludes Customer receivable credit facility

_____________________________________

1 See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP measures.

2 For the Company's Adjusted EBITDA Guidance, the Company is not able to provide without unreasonable effort the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure or reconciliations to such GAAP financial measure, on a forward-looking basis. Please see“Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a full description of items excluded from the Company's expected Adjusted EBITDA

3 Please see“Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a full definition of Net Debt Ratio.

