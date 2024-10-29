Dr. Charles Lee-Johnson Appointed As New Executive Director Of The Children's Collective Inc.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Envision Consulting Leads Executive Search Resulting in Appointment of Dr. Charles Lee-Johnson for Children's Collective Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Children's Collective Inc., a nonprofit human services corporation dedicated to the and development of the youth and families of South Los Angeles, is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Lee-Johnson as its new Executive Director.



Motivational speaker, author and trainer, Dr. Lee-Johnson brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to The Children's Collective Inc.'s organization. As an LA native, he steps into this position with a heartfelt commitment to serve the very community that helped shape him.

Dr. Charles Lee-Johnson Appointed, Executive Director

"It is both an honor and a privilege to return to the community that raised me," said Dr. Lee-Johnson. "I am eager to provide hope, leadership, and support to the families and children of South Los Angeles. I look forward to continuing the transformational work of Dr. Jackie Kimbrough and expanding The Children's Collective Inc.'s services to enhance education, foster deeper community engagement, and tackle poverty alleviation. It truly takes a village, and I'm excited to be a part of this extraordinary journey."

Among his many accomplishments, Dr. Lee-Johnson was named the 2010 Social Worker of the Year by the National Association of Social Workers Region H, worked with the Office of the First Lady for the Helping America's Youth Conference series and spent time doing international family and youth outreach in Nigeria.

"The Children's Collective, Inc.'s staff and clients are excited to welcome Dr. Lee-Johnson as our new executive director," said Dr. Jackie Kimbrough, whose 51-year career as founder and director has led to the organization's thriving success. "His experience strengthening family dynamics will be a tremendous asset as he continues TCCI's mission of improving life outcomes for children, youth and adults."

About The Children's Collective Inc.

Since 1972, The Children's Collective Inc. has been improving the lives of the families of South LA by, "providing high quality, comprehensive, educational and family support services." The collective serves approximately 5,000 LA residents annually at 13 different locations.

About Envision Consulting

Envision Consulting

is a nonprofit sector firm that specializes in executive search, organizational strategy, merger exploration, and executive leadership transitions. With offices in New York, Denver, Lexington, and Los Angeles, Envision's commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion is integrated throughout its practices, which include a structured hiring process and anti-biased decision-making.

