Lifevantage Reports Full Clinical Results Including Average Of 140% Increase In GLP-1 With The Mindbody GLP-1 System™Ω

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), a leader in and wellness solutions designed to activate optimal health processes at the cellular level, today announced groundbreaking results from a human clinical trial performed on the new MindBody GLP-1 SystemTM. Results from the trial included a 140% average increase in GLP-1 levels in the body leading to an average of 9 pounds in 8 weeks and up to 25 pounds in 12 weeks in participants. Ω ‡

Production of GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) in the body declines due to age, poor diet, stress, or other lifestyle factors. The decline can cause cravings, false hunger, and weight gain. The MindBody GLP-1 System uses naturally-sourced ingredients to directly activate natural GLP-1 production in L-cells, supporting that activation indirectly by optimizing the gut microbiome to create short-chain fatty acids and fuel production. Ω*

The 12-week human clinical trial began in early June 2024 and set out to investigate if, through these mechanisms of action, the MindBody GLP-1 System could holistically and sustainably increase GLP-1 hormone levels in overweight adults, without unwanted side effects.*

The study was conducted by independent researchers at Lighthouse Research. Sixty subjects ages 31–78 years with a BMI≥25 were randomized into three groups: a control group with no product use, a group using the MindBody GLP-1 System without diet and exercise guidelines, and a group using the MindBody GLP-1 System with diet and exercise guidelines.

Subjects were evaluated every 4 weeks. Visits included anthropometric and biometric measurements, before and after photographs, food behavior questionnaires, and blood work for GLP-1 analysis.

Key 12-week findings from the human trial include:



140% increase of GLP-1 on average Ω

92% of participants lost weight , with an average of 11 pounds ‡

92% saw a reduction in total body fat , with up to a 5.5% decrease ‡

71% experienced a reduction in visceral fat , with up to a 27% decrease ‡

100% of subjects who lost weight (92% of total subjects) maintained or saw an increase in muscle % , with up to a 2.7% increase ‡ No side effects were reported, including gastrointestinal issues*

In addition to these physical results, participants reported notable changes in their relationship with food:



85% agreed their food cravings decreased *

95% agreed their sugar cravings decreased *

96% agreed their portion sizes at each meal decreased *

85% agreed they now eat for health, not emotional reasons * 82% felt more in control of their relationship with food *



“These human clinical results validate our natural approach to GLP-1 activation, setting us apart from other products on the market,” said Lisa Barnes, Vice President of Research and Development at LifeVantage.“We have shown that the MindBody GLP-1 System activates GLP-1 by a phenomenal 140% on average and leads to sustainable weight loss combined with perceptible improvements in cravings and relationships with food. The results are a testament to our rigorous approach to product development and showcase our ability to offer activating solutions that can genuinely transform lives.” ‡ Ω*

The clinical trial builds on successful in vitro research, which found that the MindBody GLP-1 System significantly increased GLP-1 production in L-cells by activating key genes. The in vitro study also revealed a 38% reduction in DPP-4 gene expression, allowing more GLP-1 to remain active within the body, and a 53% increase in GLP1R expression, which promotes the creation of GLP-1 cell receptors, further enhancing the body's ability to use GLP-1.§

"LifeVantage is committed to leading the future of health and wellness by delivering innovative, natural solutions that truly make a difference," said Steve Fife, CEO of LifeVantage. "The outstanding success of the MindBody GLP-1 System trial demonstrates the transformative power of our activation approach, proving natural GLP-1 activation can not only help people manage their weight but also significantly enhance their overall health. Our Consultants are able to change lives and build a thriving business with this science and innovation.”*

To learn more about the clinical trial findings or explore how the MindBody GLP-1 SystemTM can fit into your wellness routine

For more information about LifeVantage and its innovative MindBody GLP-1 SystemTM

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation® (Nasdaq: LFVN), the Activation company, is a pioneer in nutrigenomics-the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds can unlock your genes and the health coded within. Our products work with your unique biology and help your body make what it needs for health. The line of scientifically validated activators includes the flagship Protandim® family of products, TrueScience® Liquid Collagen, the newest MindBody GLP-1 SystemTM, Activation-supporting nutrients such as Omega, D3+, and the Rise AM & Reset PM SystemTM, as well as AXIO® nootropic energy drink mixes, the full TrueScience® line of skin and hair care products, and Petandim®, a pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs. Our independent Consultants sell our products to Customers and share the business opportunity with entrepreneurs seeking to begin their own sales business. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit .*

Public Relations Contact:

Jennifer Rumble, CerconeBrownCompany

(704) 923-6378

href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="...">...

Investor Relations Contact:

Reed Anderson, ICR

(646) 277-1260

Text>...

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

§Results based on a cell culture study on active ingredient blends in the MindBody GLP-1 SystemTM.

‡Results may vary. Typical weight loss using this product in a 12-week weight management program is 1–2 pounds per week. This product should be used in conjunction with a healthy diet and regular exercise. Consult with a healthcare provider before starting any weight loss program.

Ω Results based on a randomized 12-week human clinical study.