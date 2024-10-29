Zimvie To Present At The UBS Global Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZimVie (Nasdaq: ZIMV), a global life sciences leader in the market, today announced management will participate in the upcoming UBS Global Healthcare Conference. Management will be presenting on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 12:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

A live webcast of the event, as well as an archived recording will be available on ZimVie's investor website at investor.zimvie.com .



About ZimVie

ZimVie is a global life sciences leader in the dental market that develops, manufactures, and delivers a comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions designed to support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures. From its headquarters in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and additional facilities around the globe, ZimVie works to improve smiles, function, and confidence in daily life by offering comprehensive tooth replacement solutions, including trusted dental implants, biomaterials, and digital workflow solutions. As a worldwide leader in this space, ZimVie is committed to advancing clinical science and technology foundational to restoring daily life. For more information about ZimVie, please visit us at . Follow @ZimVie on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , or Instagram .



