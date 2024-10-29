Oil-Dri To Host First Quarter 2025 Earnings Discussion And Fiscal Year 2024 Annual Meeting Of Stockholders Via Live Webcast

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC) announced today that it expects to release for its first quarter of fiscal year 2025 after the close of the U.S. stock on Monday, December 9, 2024. The Company will host its first quarter fiscal year 2025 earnings discussion and its fiscal year 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders virtually via a live webcast on Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. Central Time. The record date for eligibility at the Annual Meeting was Monday, October 14, 2024.

Participation details can be found on the Events page of Oil-Dri's website, and the webcast will be available for replay. Archives of the Company's webcasts can be found under Quarterly Archives on the website.

About Oil-Dri Corporation of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. Oil-Dri is vertically integrated which enables the Company to efficiently oversee every step of the process from research and development to supply chain to marketing and sales. With over 80 years of experience, the Company continues to fulfill its mission to Create Value from Sorbent Minerals. To learn more about the Company, please visit oildri.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are based on our current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about our future performance, our business, our beliefs and our management's assumptions. In addition, we, or others on our behalf, may make forward-looking statements in other press releases or written statements, or in our communications and discussions with investors and analysts in the normal course of business through meetings, webcasts, phone calls and conference calls. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“expect,”“outlook,”“forecast,”“would,”“could,”“should,”“project,”“intend,”“plan,”“continue,”“believe,”“seek,”“estimate,”“anticipate,”“may,”“assume,”“potential,”“strive,” and similar references to future periods.

Such statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, those described in Item 1A,“Risk Factors” of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, intended, expected, believed, estimated, projected, planned or otherwise expressed in any forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except to the extent required by law, we do not have any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements after the distribution of this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.

