As Election Day Approaches, What Does History Tell Us About Its Impact On Financial Markets?

Zephyr's Strategist Ryan Nauman looks at historical numbers

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- What impact will the outcome of the U.S. Presidential election have on markets? Zephyr's Market Strategist Ryan

Nauman took a deep dive into post-election results from past offering some interesting insights.

"Inauguration years historically yield strong returns across both parties," says Nauman of the results. "The delivered over 20% returns during the last four inauguration years, demonstrating a trend of positive market performance regardless of the president's political affiliation in 2021, 2017, 2013 and 2009."

When reaching back over the past 12 election years, four resulted in 30% returns for the S&P Index; 2013 (Obama), 1997 (Clinton), 1989 (Bush Sr.), and 1985 (Reagan). Nauman acknowledges however that the overall economic climate and corporate earnings are more crucial drivers of market performance than simply Presidential leadership.

In examining the data, Nauman pointed out the S&P 500 index recorded a strong +15.2% return under President Clinton and a +13.8% return during President Obama's terms. In contrast, President Trump's administration achieved a solid +13.7% return.

Other insights from Nauman's Zephyr Election Playbook Insights include:



The administrations that saw negative equity returns throughout their administration.

Which U.S. Presidents that have seen more significant fluctuations following election day. Which political party realized the highest bond and equities performance during their term.

Review Zephyr Election Playbook to learn more or click here .

