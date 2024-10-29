NVAX INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz And Grossman, LLC Announces An Investigation Into Novavax, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Novavax, Inc. (“Novavax” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: NVAX). Investors who purchased Novavax securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/NVAX .



On October 16, 2024, Novavax issued a press release“announc[ing] that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed a clinical hold on Novavax's (NVAX) Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its COVID-19-Influenza Combination (CIC) and stand-alone influenza vaccine candidates.” Novavax specified that“[t]he clinical hold is due to a spontaneous report of a serious adverse event (SAE) of motor neuropathy in a single CIC Phase 2 trial participant outside of the U.S. who received the vaccine in January 2023” and“reported the SAE in September 2024.” On this news, Novavax's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on October 16, 2024.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Novavax securities, you can contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

