London, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q3 2024 Global Click Fraud Benchmarks Reports for desktop web , mobile web , and mobile in-app advertising.

The reports examine how many clicks on open programmatic advertisements were invalid or fraudulent - i.e., flagged for invalid traffic (IVT) - in Q3 2024. Pixalate's data science team analyzed 39 billion open programmatic transactions across over 71 million mobile and desktop websites and over 400k mobile apps to compile the research in this series.

Key Findings

Desktop Web Click Fraud (Q3 2024)



Invalid Click Rate: 23% of global desktop web traffic clicks were invalid

Dominant Types of Click Fraud: 45% of invalid clicks were due to datacenter-based Invalid Traffic (IVT)

Most Targeted Ad Size: 970x250 ad size was most impacted by click fraud ( 55% of clicks on this ad size were fraudulent). Regions with Highest Click Fraud Rates: The APAC region had the highest desktop web ad click fraud rate (36%), as measured by Pixalate, followed by LATAM (29%), EMEA (27%), and North America (23%).



Mobile Web Click Fraud (Q3 2024)



Invalid Click Rate: 7% of global mobile/tablet web clicks were invalid.

Dominant Types of Click Fraud: 65% of invalid clicks were flagged for click farm (6%) and datacenter-based (59%) IVT.

Most Targeted Ad Size: 970x250 ad size was most impacted by click fraud ( 59% ). Regions with Highest Click Fraud Rates: The APAC region had the highest mobile web ad click fraud rate (12%), as measured by Pixalate, followed by EMEA (10%), LATAM (9%), and North America (8%).



Mobile App Click Fraud (Q3 2024)



Invalid Click Rate: 11% of global mobile app clicks were invalid

Dominant Type of Click Fraud: Duplicate clicks generated 55% of mobile app invalid clicks.

Most Targeted Ad Size: 320x480 ad size was most impacted by click fraud (36% IVT rate ). Regions with Highest Click Fraud Rates: The North America region had the highest mobile app ad click fraud rate (17%), as measured by Pixalate, followed by APAC (13%), EMEA (10%), and LATAM (8%).

Pixalate has developed a solution to address these hurdles by employing our Click Fraud Detection technology to effectively map clicks to impressions and identify IVT. Our platform enables detection of various IVT types associated with suspicious users, ad creatives, or publishers.

Download a free copy of Pixalate's Q3 2024 Global Click Fraud Benchmarks Reports:



Desktop Web

Mobile Web Mobile Apps



About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Q3 2024 Global Click Fraud Benchmark Reports for Desktop, Mobile Apps and Web Traffic, reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends in the time period studied. Per the MRC,“'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes. Also, per the MRC,“'Invalid Traffic' is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic.”

