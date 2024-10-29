United States Antimony Corporation To Present At The 2024 Thinkequity Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THOMPSON FALLS, Mont., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States Antimony Corporation (“USAC” or the“Company”), (NYSE: UAMY), today announced that it will be participating in The ThinkEquity on October 30, 2024, at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York. The ThinkEquity Conference gathers institutional investors, corporate clients, and other professionals to highlight groundbreaking innovations and strategies.

Gary C. Evans, Chairman and co-CEO, will present at 8:00 a.m. ET on October 30th. Members of the Company's management will also hold one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

About ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity is a boutique investment bank founded by professionals who have collaborated for over a decade, collectively financing over $50 billion in public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions. Past ThinkEquity conferences have featured over 70 company presentations, 700+ attendees, and 500+ one-on-one meetings, providing a valuable platform for companies and investors to connect.

About USAC

United States Antimony Corporation and its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Mexico (“USAC”, the“Company”,“Our”,“Us”, or“We”) sell processed antimony, zeolite, and precious metals products in the U.S. and Canada. The Company processes antimony ore primarily into antimony oxide, antimony metal, and antimony trisulfide. Our antimony oxide is used to form a flame-retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings and paper, as a color fastener in paint, and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs. Our antimony metal is used in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance. Our antimony trisulfide is used as a primer in ammunition. In its operations in Idaho, the Company mines and processes zeolite, a group of industrial minerals used in soil amendment and fertilizer, water filtration, sewage treatment, nuclear waste and other environmental cleanup, odor control, gas separation, animal nutrition, and other miscellaneous applications. We recover certain amounts of precious metals, primarily gold and silver, at our plant in Montana from antimony concentrates.

