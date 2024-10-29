Fincenfetch, New York Society Of Cpas Partner To Offer Beneficial Ownership Reporting Education, Resources To Members

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FincenFetch, New York Society of CPAs partner to provide members education on the impact of the Corporate Transparency Act and ways to manage FinCEN filings.

- NYCPA Chief Officer Patrick Payano WELLINGTON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FincenFetch , has partnered with the New York Society of CPAs (NYCPA) to provide a CPE course to its members on the impact of the 2024 Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) and the ways they can incorporate FinCEN filings into their services.This collaboration and similar programs with 38 additional CPA societies and Bar Associations across the United States demonstrate FincenFetch's commitment to supporting businesses and their advisors in achieving timely and seamless compliance.“With the January 1 deadline approaching, and millions of businesses still needing to file, the demand for compliance support is growing fast,” said FincenFetch CEO Charles Wismer.“Our mission is to help CPA firms and their clients meet regulatory demands without added burden, offering a solution that allows professionals to quickly prepare and file reports with confidence and accuracy.”With two months left before the deadline, FincenFetch, an industry-leading BOI report filing software solution, is partnering with associations across the U.S. to offer free webinars on filing regulations. These efforts aim to equip professionals with tools to help their clients avoid penalties from late or inaccurat filings.Business owners are increasingly turning to CPAs to handle beneficial ownership reporting. FincenFetch's intuitive platform addresses the filing complexities with AI-enhanced features that ensure accuracy, security, and time efficiency while providing custom-branded portals for a seamless client experience.“Our members are uniquely positioned to support businesses in meeting BOI reporting requirements,” said NYCPA Chief Financial Officer Patrick Payano.“We are pleased to partner with FincenFetch to equip our members with the expertise and resources needed to successfully guide their clients through these regulatory changes.”As a leader in BOI reporting, FincenFetch adapts its offerings to meet regulatory updates, ensuring compliance for firms and associations. Additionally, FincenFetch provides free webinars and e-books specific to CTA requirements. NYCPA's webinar will take place on Wednesday, November 13. Contact FincenFetch to schedule a webinar, book a demo , or request a free BOI reporting guide.About FincenFetchFincenFetch is a leading Corporate Transparency Act filing platform for CPAs and attorneys, offering SOC2-certified filing solutions trusted by hundreds of firms, including many of the top 100. FincenFetch's integration-ready features empower CPAs to provide clients with secure, automated, and streamlined BOI reporting.About the New York Society of CPAsThe New York Society of CPAs supports CPAs with resources, networking, and advocacy to drive success in their profession. Established in 1897, NYCPA is committed to helping its members stay at the forefront of the CPA profession. For details, visit NYSSCPA.

Monica Stoneking

FincenFetch

+1 (800) 940-5447

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.