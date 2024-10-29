New BGL Report Shows Primary And Urgent Care Services Are Ripe For Consolidation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Primary care and urgent care delivery models are converging as the healthcare continues to innovate around increasing access to quality, affordable care, fueling continued and M&A activity in the urgent care and primary services sectors, according to an industry report released by the Healthcare Provider Services investment team from Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL).

Download and read the BGL Healthcare & Life Sciences Insider – Primary & Urgent Care Services:



There's a continued flight from inorganic to organic growth investment opportunities.

There's a continued flight from inorganic to organic growth investment opportunities for primary care and urgent care models. Those companies with organic growth levers (e.g., service line enhancement/expansion) and/or a clear de novo growth strategy are seeing premium valuations over traditional buy-and-build models.

Key takeaways include:



How healthcare platforms can stand out from their local and regional competitors

Why equity investment and M&A activity are poised to accelerate in the primary care and urgent care industries What factors will drive consolidation in the Provider Services industry in 2025

BGL's Healthcare Provider Services Group

is one of the most experienced and respected financial advisory teams in the U.S. for physician practice M&A, with a long track record of expertise in successfully advising private equity firms, physicians, and alternate site providers through strategic transactions.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on

mergers and acquisitions , capital markets ,

financial restructurings ,

business valuations and opinions , and

other strategic matters.

BGL has investment banking offices in Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of REACH Cross Border Mergers & Acquisitions, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC . For more information, please visit .



Industry contacts:

J. Kyle Brown

Managing Director

Healthcare Provider Services

[email protected]

312.658.4767

Jonathan

M. Bluth

Managing Director

Healthcare Providers Services

[email protected]

310.266.5367

Media contact:

Kaylyn R. Hlavaty

Communications Specialist

[email protected]

440.823.0270

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

