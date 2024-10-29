(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

50 Years After Opening, Women's Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh, Together with Leaders of A Number of the Country's First-Established DV Organizations, Reflect on the Increased Complexities of Today's Society and Share the Latest Resources Available



PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, approximately 10 million people in the U.S. experience domestic violence (DV) – a public crisis that continues to permeate our society and is historically underreported. In observance of October as DV Awareness Month, Women's Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh has partnered with leaders of a number of the country's first-established DV organizations – Women's Advocates, Inc. (St. Paul, MN), La Casa de las Madres (San Francisco, CA), and Transition House (Cambridge, MA) – to share what they've learned through their journeys over the past 50 years of providing safety and support to hundreds of thousands of DV survivors and their families, trends they're seeing today and the latest tips and resources available.

America's Longest-Standing Domestic Violence Organizations Join Forces to Discuss the State of Domestic Violence Today and the Path Forward

"Despite our geographical differences, we share similar experiences supporting DV survivors in our respective cities," said Nicole Molinaro, President/CEO, Women's Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh. "DV and intimate partner violence have become much more complex, which increased in severity and frequency during the pandemic, and unfortunately continues to rise with many of our current clients in need of more help and support than ever before. I'm hopeful that more collaboration among DV organizations and sharing best practices across the country will allow us to better serve our clients and lead to more innovative solutions for DV communication, support and prevention."

All four organizations focus their efforts on inclusion, serving women, men, those who identify as LGBTQIA+, and non-binary/gender non-conforming individuals. In addition, it's imperative to understand and address the intersection of DV and key societal issues that further impact DV, such as:



Escalating community violence – the presence of a gun in DV situations increases the risk of homicide for women by 500%. More than half of women killed by gun violence are killed by family members or intimate partners.

Rising costs and economic stressors – the majority of DV survivors experience financial abuse, have been prohibited from working, or have had their credit and financial stability destroyed by an abusive partner.

Lack of affordable housing and homelessness – more than 90% of homeless women experience severe physical or sexual abuse at some point in their lives, and 63% have been victims of DV.

Mental health issues – DV survivors are 3 times more likely to develop a major depressive disorder, diagnosed with an anxiety disorder or meet the criteria for PTSD. Substance abuse – DV survivors are 6 times more likely to have a substance use disorder.

"The best way we can journey ahead is through working together with our partner organizations, volunteers, donors and community members – continuing to educate people about DV in their communities, helping them recognize the signs of DV and understand the resources available," said Molinaro. "That's where the future of this movement lies – working together in a more evolved and cohesive way so we are all equipped to make the most impact changing systems and offering help and hope to domestic violence survivors."

According to a recent Censuswide survey, 76% of U.S. adults believe DV is an issue in their community, yet only 33% confidently know where to turn for useful resources and education to help support. If you are in danger or suspect that a friend, family member or colleague may be in a situation involving DV, consider the following steps you can take to support and act:



Connect with a trained

DV advocate 24/7 by calling your local DV program or the National DV Hotline (800-799-7233 or text "START" to 88788).



Create a safety plan or talk about possible emergency shelter

Find support groups, counseling and other local community resources Download Bright Sky – a free, safe and easy-to-use mobile app and

website that provides practical support and information on how to detect warning signs and respond to DV. Since launching in 2023, there are more than 137,000 Bright Sky users in the U.S. and over 1 million globally that will provide access to resources, immediate support and to find a center/shelter near you. For more, visit brightskyus.

For more information, visit wcspittsburgh .

About the Organizations:

Women's Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh

Women's Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh (WC&S) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that exists to end domestic violence and create safe spaces for help, healing, and hope. Founded in 1974 as one of the first six domestic violence programs in the United States, WC&S has been serving Allegheny County, Pennsylvania for 50 years. WC&S is the largest domestic violence agency in the county, offering comprehensive emergency and longer-term services to all survivors of domestic violence and their children to support their safety and healing.

Women's Advocates, Inc.

Women's Advocates' shelter for victim-survivors of domestic violence first opened in October 1974 in Saint Paul, MN. Over the past five decades, they have served over 10,000 victim-survivors and their children in the Twin Cities Metro through their 24/7 Crisis Line, emergency shelter, and housing stability program. As a leader in providing comprehensive services, Women's Advocates offers legal advocacy, community outreach, and is a founding member of the MN Pet Coalition, working to break barriers for victim-survivors seeking safety with their pets. Their mission is to walk with victim-survivors and their communities to break the cycle of domestic violence.

La Casa de las Madres

La Casa de las Madres acts boldly to create a community where violence against women and children is not tolerated. We envision a society in which all individuals and families have equal access to basic resources and asset-building opportunities.

We envision a future where safety and respect in intimate relationships are the norm. To achieve this future, La Casa offers a continuum of comprehensive and empowering services to women, teens, and children exposed to and at risk of abuse, including operating two crisis lines and crisis text line which conduct 24-hour emergency shelter intakes. We provide access, tools and support – clinical and peer-based – that strengthen their ability to affect change and break the cycle of violence.

Transition House

Transition House is a leader in the field in addressing domestic violence through intervention and prevention. We serve people of all ages and backgrounds and work toward social equity and system change to end the perpetuation of harm and violence. With deep roots in Cambridge, Massachusetts, we collaborate with survivors to address the systemic and widespread impact of domestic violence, educate youth and adults to break the cycle of violence in the next generation and build deep partnerships to create a safer, healthier community.

SOURCE Women's Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh

