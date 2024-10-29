Brunswick Corporation Named One Of The ‘World’S Top Companies For Women 2024’ By Forbes

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) METTAWA, Ill., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), the world's largest recreational marine company, has been named one of the 'World's Top Companies for Women ' by Forbes for its leadership in supporting women in the workplace. Of the thousands of companies that were surveyed for this recognition, only 400 made the list and Brunswick finished in the top half overall.

“Being named a top employer for women by Forbes is a tremendous honor for us,” stated Jill Wrobel, Chief Human Resources Officer at Brunswick Corporation.“At Brunswick, we are proud to foster an inclusive workplace where everyone feels valued and empowered. Our teams unite to create innovative programs that strive to make boating more inclusive for everyone, especially as more women than ever take the helm. Our dedication to inclusivity is a major factor in why Brunswick is a preferred employer for women worldwide seeking rewarding careers with significant growth potential.”

Women represent a growing percentage of Brunswick's total employee base, including half of the division presidents, as well as many key brand and functional leaders across the Company. Brunswick fosters career development opportunities for women in the workplace through its dedicated Women on the Water employee resource group, which aims to attract, retain, and develop female talent at Brunswick by cultivating a sense of community that encourages women to advance their skills and leadership.

The World's Top Companies for Women 2024 list reflects multinational corporations that were evaluated by approximately 100,000 women across 37 countries in multiple globally administered independent surveys. Over 750,000 data points were collected, with the final listing based on the aggregate of three scores:



Employer Brand Score : Women were asked to rate how their employer performs across a series of gender-related topics. In addition, they were asked to rate their overall willingness to recommend their employer and assess them across other, more general, workplace satisfaction questions.

Public Opinion Score : A women-only public opinion survey measured how women perceive companies in terms of gender equality. Leadership Score: Objective criteria (i.e., the presence of a female CEO and the share of board/executive committee positions filled by women) were gathered via extensive desk research.

Brunswick has recently been recognized as an employer of choice with numerous accolades, including:



“World's Best Companies 2024” – TIME Magazine

“World's Most Trustworthy Companies” – Newsweek Magazine

“America's Best Midsize Companies” – TIME Magazine “America's Greatest Workplaces” – Newsweek Magazine

