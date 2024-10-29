Rocket Injures Eight Austrian UNIFIL Soldiers In Lebanon: Vienna

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Vienna: A rocket attack on Tuesday eight Austrian with a UN peacekeeping contingent in southern Lebanon, the Austrian defence said, condemning the attack and adding it was "currently not possible to say where the attack came from".

"Eight Austrian soldiers from the UNIFIL contingent (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) were injured today at 12:58 pm (1058 GMT) by a rocket hit in Camp Naqoura; none of them seriously," the statement said, adding the injuries were "minor and superficial".