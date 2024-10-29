Manchester United Interested In Recruiting Ruben Amorim: Sporting Lisbon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Lisbon: Sporting Lisbon confirmed Manchester United's interest in recruiting their Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim and their willingness to meet his 10 million euro release clause, the Lisbon club said in a statement to the Lisbon on Tuesday.

"Manchester United have expressed their interest in recruiting coach Ruben Amorim and have said they are ready to pay the 10 million euro release clause," Sporting said.

United sacked their previous coach Erik ten Hag on Monday following a disastrous start to the season.