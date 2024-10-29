Son Heung-Min To Miss Spurs' League Cup Tie Against Manchester City

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

London: Tottenham Hotspur will remain without captain Son Heung-min for their League Cup fourth-round tie at home to Manchester City on Wednesday.

Son returned after a three-match absence due to a hamstring injury to score against West Ham earlier this month, but then reported "soreness" after the October 19 win and has missed subsequent matches with AZ Alkmaar and Crystal Palace.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou said Tuesday the South Korea star will miss the visit of City but should return for the match with Aston Villa on Sunday.

"Sonny, no. Well he is almost fit but we will probably from our perspective aim him for the weekend," said Postecoglou. "We're quite confident he will be right for the weekend.

"The only one missing out, which is a bit of a disappointment, is Wilson (Odobert). He's had a setback during the week and it seems like it's a serious one, so we're waiting for more information.

"And then from the weekend everyone else is okay and Djed (Spence) is back training."

Mikey Moore, 17, started in Son's place during the 1-0 loss at Crystal Palace, but may drop to the bench against City with Timo Werner and fit-again Richarlison candidates to start up front.

Pep Guardiola has repeatedly stated Man City would not waste energy on the Carabao Cup this season but Postecoglou will expect a certain level of performance from the visitors.

Postecoglou was cautious over whether he would select his strongest side against Premier League champions and eight-time League Cup winners City.

"I think it's fair to say most clubs rotate through the Carabao (League) Cup, but you just have to look at Man City's record in this competition and they are a fantastic football club.

"It's very difficult in this league and in this country to maintain that excellence over the time they have.

"They do that because, irrespective of who they play, there is a level of performance that they continually deliver whether they've rotated the team or not, or whatever the competition."

He added: "Obviously City played on Saturday (against Southampton), so we've got to make sure the players we put out there tomorrow are able to compete physically with what's going to be on the other side of the pitch from us."

Tottenham last won a major trophy back in 2008 but Postecoglou insisted they cannot pick and choose which matches they view as more important in a seven-day week where many fans will place more emphasis on the cup clash with City over the visit of Aston Villa on Sunday.

"I'd hate to think that any supporter of this football club thinks that I try harder in one game than another," said Postecoglou.

"Supporters can feel what they like, on which is the most important game. But it would be the biggest injustice for me as a manager if I said, 'we're going to try harder tomorrow than we do at the weekend or we did last weekend'."