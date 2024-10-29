(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) GTJAI's MSCI ESG Rating Upgraded to A - for Outstanding Sustainable Performance



HONG KONG, Oct 29, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - According to the latest rating report from MSCI, the international rating agency, the ESG rating of Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (“Guotai Junan International”,“GTJAI”, the“Company” or the“Group”, stock code: 1788) has been

upgraded to A. This significant achievement signifies that GTJAI has taken solid steps in fulfilling its ESG responsibilities, showcasing the Company's continuous efforts and outstanding performance in sustainable development.

MSCI ESG ratings, serving as a global benchmark for assessing corporate sustainability, cover approximately 8,500 listed companies worldwide, and MSCI is recognized as one of the most authoritative rating agencies by global investors. According to the latest ESG rating report from MSCI, GTJAI excels above industry averages in key issues such as governance, privacy and data security, responsible investment, and financing environmental impact. MSCI specifically highlights the Company's globally leading position in business ethics practices, including regular ethical audits across operational facets to proactively prevent potential unethical behavior. MSCI also notes the Company's proactive development of green bond issuance business in 2023 and the integration of ESG factors into its investment decisions, positioning it ahead of peers in responsible investment initiatives. Additionally, the Company's utilization of external independent IT security audits to mitigate cybersecurity risks demonstrates superior performance in data protection measures compared to industry standards.

As a leading Chinese securities firm in Hong Kong, GTJAI focuses on the diverse needs of various stakeholders in social, economic and environmental aspects. The Company continuously deepens its ESG management, striving to integrate ESG principles into its strategic development and business operations. Meanwhile, it actively promotes the development and innovation of green finance, aiming to support the real economy in achieving sustainable development goals. Looking ahead, the Company will persistently leverage the power as a financial institution to enhance its own ESG governance standards while striving to create greater social value, contributing to the sustainable development of both the industry and society.