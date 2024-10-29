Brightcove Announces New And Expanded AI Suite Pilots

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), the world's most trusted streaming company, today announced it will expand its recently launched Brightcove AI Suite with a new AI-Text-to-Video pilot in Q1 2025 and will soon add additional capabilities to its AI-Metadata Optimizer solution with AI-automated thumbnail creation and chaptering. The Brightcove AI Suite is a multifaceted solution set, shaping the future of video and engagement by helping organizations reach and engage audiences and boost revenue growth and efficiencies.

For the unveiling of its AI Suite in September , Brightcove took a collaborative approach to testing its AI-powered solutions through a pilot program that puts the customer at the center of its product strategies. The company is building alongside its customers to develop intelligent solutions to help them deliver on their unique business goals that drive efficiency and engagement. This customer-centric approach to the AI Suite launch generated incredible interest from hundreds of customers, maximizing the AI pilot capacity limit.

“Since launching the Brightcove AI Suite pilot program six weeks ago, we've received incredible feedback from our customers about how our solutions are helping them save time and money and increase engagement with their audiences,” shared Kathy Klingler, Chief Marketing Officer at Brightcove.“What's so valuable about the pilot program is testing our products and solutions with our customers before they launch commercially. They are engaged and communicating what works, what needs tweaking, and what they would like to see our platform do in the future, and that informs our roadmap.”

Brightcove is working closely with each customer in the pilot to gather feedback, analyze their business needs, and evaluate how to adapt the Brightcove AI Suite to help our customers generally maximize content utilization, drive engagement, grow revenue, and solve cost-to-quality challenges. The launch has seen great success, accelerating specific capabilities for general availability within the next quarter. Customers currently testing the AI Suite, like Management Leadership for Tomorrow (MLT) , Fidelity Investments , and Kaplan , have all shared positive feedback and suggestions about how they envision the solutions could impact their business and workflows.

“Overall, we're excited about what this can do for our organization. The biggest additional value is integrating these AI capabilities within the Brightcove platform to save us time from going to multiple places,” shared Jason Riley, Corporate IT Leader at Gaia .

The current AI Suite pilot program is expanding its feature set with enhanced functionality for the AI Metadata Optimizer, including automated thumbnail generation and chaptering. The program is also set to expand with the introduction of a new solution for participants to test next quarter: an AI Text-to-Video. This new solution will transform text prompts into video content that customers can edit within the platform.

The AI Text-to-Video pilot program will join the Brightcove AI Suite in Q1 2025, and customers interested in early access can sign up now via the website . The pilot program includes Brightcove's AI Content Multiplier, AI Universal Translator, AI Metadata Optimizer, AI Engagement Maximizer, and AI Cost-to-Quality Optimizer.

Built within the Brightcove video platform, the Brightcove AI Suite is designed to help organizations in four key areas (content creation, content management, optimization, content engagement and monetization, and quality and efficiency). It uses models from industry leaders like Anthropic , AWS , and Google to deliver excellence and speed of innovation. Additionally, Brightcove has integrated AI solutions from partners like CaptionHub and Frammer . The AI Suite is also built in line with the Brightcove AI Pledge, the company's commitment to securely handling customer data with transparency and responsibility.

Brightcove will bring its AI Suite to its customers and prospects in person through its roadshow event, Brightcove Live in Los Angeles, on November 14 at NeueHouse Hollywood . Following a successful run in Amsterdam and New York City, the event series brings together top leaders from various industries to explore the impact of AI on media and enterprise businesses. To learn more about Brightcove Live in Los Angeles, click here .

