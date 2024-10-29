Dubai's Museum Of The Future Gathers 2,500 Futurists To Answer World's Most Intriguing Questions About Humanity - AETOSW...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- The future of society, and our planet is up for high-level debates next month at the Museum of the Future, Dubai's iconic landmark, visited by millions around the world and recognised for being a window into the future.

On November 19-20, the museum will host the Dubai Future Forum and bring together 2,500 of the world's most influential futurists who drive policies, research and innovation into humanity's vital sectors.

This year's forum will feature around 70 panel discussions, keynote addresses, and workshops, with over 150 speakers, including ministers, government officials, CEOs, academics, decision-makers, thought leaders, and futurists from the UAE and around the world.

Organised by Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), the forum, in its third edition, has emerged as a leader in global action on future opportunities, said His Excellency Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Managing Director of DFF.

His Excellency said: "As we convene the world's leading experts in Dubai, at the iconic Museum of the Future, it is truly inspiring to witness how the museum has become a key player in the global discourse on innovation for a resilient future, engaging thinkers and creators from all corners of the globe. In just three years, the Dubai Future Forum has emerged as a leader in global action, with the UAE spearheading an initiative that drives innovation and promotes prosperity for societies worldwide. This gathering not only shapes the future of our own nation but also fosters collaboration, helping to address shared global opportunities from the heart of Dubai.”

The 2024 sessions will focus on five key themes: Futuring Nature, Empowering Generations, Transforming Humanity, Optimising Health, and Foresight Insights. Experts will explore the future of critical sectors, including energy, food, machine intelligence, the digital economy, space, biomedicine, nature regeneration and sustainability, and new social systems.

This year's forum will also highlight innovative solutions to global challenges and showcase 100 experimental projects as part of the Dubai Future Solutions – Prototypes for Humanity initiative, overseen by Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture & Arts Authority. With an endorsement of AED 100 million set forth by the program's strategic partner, the Hussain Sajwani – DAMAC Foundation, the program is set to place Dubai as hub for innovation and a nurturing ground for talent and creative thinkers across all future sectors.

A series of workshops will be held to equip individuals and organisations with the knowledge and skills needed to anticipate and prepare for emerging trends, offering deep insights into future planning methodologies, scenario development, and innovative problem-solving approaches.

The 2024 edition will feature new events, including interactive, cultural, and artistic activities aimed at fostering a spirit of collaboration and bringing together diverse perspectives from around the globe.

