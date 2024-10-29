Martis Capital Named To Inc.'S 2024 List Of Founder-Friendly Investors For Fourth Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Annual roundup highlights the private equity, venture capital, and lenders with track records of backing founder-led companies

WASHINGTON and SAN FRANCISCO and MIAMI, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Inc. magazine

today announced its sixth annual Founder-Friendly Investors list, which includes private equity, venture capital firms, and lenders with a track record of backing founder-led companies. Of 208 firms, Martis Capital was one of 10 healthcare-exclusive private equity firms and one of only three healthcare-exclusive firms honored for a fourth consecutive year.

"We take pride in fostering partnerships with founders and their teams," said Barry Uphoff, Martis Capital's Founder and Managing Partner. "This industry recognition underscores our commitment to prioritizing these relationships."

The list celebrates the investors that believe in backing founder-led businesses and helping them thrive.

All honorees have successful track records of collaboration and remain actively involved with the businesses they invest in.

To see the complete list, go to:



Introduced in 2019, the Founder-Friendly Investors list quickly established itself as one of Inc.'s most resourceful franchises. It has become a go-to guide for entrepreneurs who want to grow their companies while retaining a meaningful ownership stake. As part of the evaluation process, Inc. interviewed founders to learn about their experiences and collect data on how their companies have grown through these partnerships.

About Martis Capital

Based in Washington, DC, San Francisco, California, and Miami, Florida, Martis Capital is a founder-friendly capital partner for growth-oriented healthcare companies. Since 2011, Martis Capital has raised more than $2.2 billion from a global base of institutional clients to invest in the middle-market North American healthcare sector. For more information, visit

.

Media Contacts Margaret Kirch Cohen/Richard Chimberg

Newton Park PR

+1 847-507-2229

+1 617-312-4281

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Martis Capital

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED