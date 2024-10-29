Will Respond To Cong's Derogatory Remarks After Channapatna Bypoll Results: Kumaraswamy

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 29 (IANS) Union for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said he will respond to the derogatory remarks made by the leaders about him and his father, former PM H.D. Deve Gowda, after the by-election result for Channapatna Assembly is announced.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy -- the Union Minister's son -- is the NDA candidate from Channapatna seat. Former BJP MLC C.P. Yogeshwara is the Congress candidate.

Speaking to the after participating in the Prime Minister's Employment Fair (Rozgar Mela) in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy said that Congress leaders had been speaking in a derogatory manner about his family during the election campaign.

"They passed statements against Deve Gowda, who was a Prime Minister, stating that he campaigns in a wheelchair and ambulance. They wish for his death," he claimed.

"I won't speak about any of this now. I have noted all the statements. I will respond after the results are out," he added.

Kumaraswamy also mentioned that he has faced numerous personal accusations.

"I cannot respond to any criticism. I will silently endure everything. The election is on November 13, and the results will be announced on November 23. After that, I will address all these statements," he said.

Kumaraswamy also criticised Congress leaders for their derogatory remarks regarding Deve Gowda's health and various decisions made by their party, as well as personal comments about him and his family.

"Do they think they are the only Vokkaligas? We are also Vokkaligas," he said.

He emphasised that he had taken note of everything and would respond to all of it after the results.

Kumaraswamy also sharply questioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's commitment to caste census and reservation issues.

In response to a question regarding the government forming a committee for internal reservations, the union minister stated that the government would not provide any solutions to the people's problems.

"Organisations are demanding action but under Siddaramaiah's leadership, this government won't implement anything. Reservation is one part. Yes, there's the H. Kantharaju committee report. CM Siddaramaiah used to chant about the Kantharaju committee's caste census report, that I did not accept it when in power," he stated.

How many years has it been since he came to power? It's been one and a half years. Has he just been lighting lamps with incense sticks while keeping the reports aside?" he remarked.