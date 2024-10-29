Assam Guv Dedicates Bishnu-Jyoti Sarobar Park To Two Assamese Stalwarts

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Oct 29 (IANS) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Tuesday dedicated the Bishnu-Jyoti Sarobar Park in Barpeta, featuring a 37-feet hanging bridge and a 38-foot clock tower. The park is named after cultural icons Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha and Roopkunwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor, paying rich tributes to Bishnu Prasad Rabha and Jyoti Prasad Agarwala said that dedicating the park named after these cultural geniuses would allow the posterity to know more about the duo.

He said that considering the indelible mark these cultural legends left behind on the cultural landscape of the state, creating properties in their names marks as a fitting tribute to them.

The Governor also said that the park also represents a significant milestone of development initiatives of Barpeta.

During the inauguration ceremony, Governor Acharya emphasized the park's dual role in enhancing both the aesthetic appeal and public health of Barpeta Road.

"This park will not only fulfil our physical needs but will also enrich our social and cultural life," said Governor Acharya.

The development project, spearheaded by Barpeta Road Municipality Board, includes specially constructed stairs for Chhath Puja celebrations, highlighting the park's cultural vibrancy.

Governor Acharya outlined future plans for the park with increased tree plantation efforts, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's environmental initiatives such as 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' and Mission LIFE (Lifestyle for Environment).

The project is part of a broader development plan for Barpeta Road, which includes improved urban infrastructure, road construction, and drainage systems. The park is expected to become a central hub for community activities, including yoga programs and cultural performances, the Governor added.

The inaugural program was attended by P&RD and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, MLA Sarbhog Constituency Monoronjon Talukder, MLA Bhawanipur constituency Phanidhar Talukder, Barpeta Road Municipal Board Rajesh Sarkar along with a host of other dignitaries.