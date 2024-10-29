King Tells NATO Chief Regional Calm Requires Effective International Efforts For Ceasefire In Gaza, Lebanon

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - King Abdullah, in a phone call with Secretary General Mark Rutte on Monday, reiterated that reaching comprehensive calm in the region requires effective international efforts to ensure a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon.

His Majesty stressed the need to step up efforts to prevent dragging the region into an all-out war, according to a Royal Court statement.

The King called for bolstering the humanitarian response in Gaza and ensuring the unimpeded flow of aid to the Strip.

His Majesty also reaffirmed the importance of creating a horizon to achieve just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution, the statement said.

Discussions covered Jordan's ties with NATO and means of bolstering cooperation in various fields.