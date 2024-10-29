Netlist Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results



Irvine, 10/29/2024 / 08:01, EST/EDT - EQS Newswire - Netlist, Inc.



Netlist, (OTCQB:NLST) today reported results for the third quarter ended September 28, 2024. Recent Highlights:

Net sales for the third quarter of 2024 increased by 140% to $40.2 million compared to $16.7 million from the same quarter one year ago.

Secured order finalizing $303 million damages award against Samsung. The United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas (EDTX) upheld the jury's verdict and damages award in the April 2023 trial and confirmed that Samsung willfully infringed Netlist's patented technologies and that none of the asserted claims are invalid. This brings the case to a close in the EDTX. Raised $15 million subsequent to the end of the quarter strengthening Netlist's balance sheet. "We continue to make significant progress in the defense of Netlist's intellectual property and look forward to the upcoming second patent infringement jury trial against Samsung in the EDTX," said Chief Executive Officer, C.K. Hong. Net sales for the third quarter ended September 28, 2024 were $40.2 million, compared to net sales of $16.7 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Gross profit for the third quarter ended September 28, 2024 was $1.1 million, compared to a gross profit of $0.4 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Net sales for the nine months ended September 28, 2024 were $112.8 million, compared to net sales of $35.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Gross profit for the nine months ended September 28, 2024 was $2.6 million, compared to a gross profit of $1.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Net loss for the third quarter ended September 28, 2024 was ($9.4) million, or ($0.04) per share, compared to a net loss of ($17.3) million in the same period of prior year, or ($0.07) per share. These results include stock-based compensation expense of $1.1 million and $1.1 million for the quarters ended September 28, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively. Net loss for the nine months ended September 28, 2024 was ($41.2) million, or ($0.16) per share, compared to a net loss in the prior year period of ($47.2) million, or ($0.20) per share. These results include stock-based compensation expense of $3.6 million and $3.4 million for the nine months ended September 28, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively. As of September 28, 2024, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $29.8 million, total assets were $38.2 million, working capital deficit was ($9.7) million, and stockholders' deficit was ($8.4) million. Conference Call Information

C.K. Hong, Chief Executive Officer, and Gail Sasaki, Chief Financial Officer, will host an investor conference call today, October 29, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review Netlist's results for the third quarter ended September 28, 2024. The live webcast and archived replay of the call can be accessed for 90 days in the Investors section of Netlist's website at . About Netlist

Netlist is a leading innovator in advanced memory and storage solutions, pushing the boundaries of technology to deliver unparalleled performance and reliability. With a rich portfolio of patented technologies, Netlist inventions are foundational to the advancement of AI which is revolutionizing computing and empowering businesses and industries to thrive in the digital age. To learn more about Netlist, please visit . Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and often address future events or Netlist's future performance. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include statements about Netlist's ability to execute on its strategic initiatives. All forward-looking statements reflect management's present expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others: risks that Samsung will appeal the final order by the trial court, risks that Micron will appeal the final judgment by the trial court, which could cause a lengthy delay in Netlist's ability to collect the damage award or overturn the verdict or reduce the damages award; risks that Netlist will suffer adverse outcomes in its pending litigation with Samsung, Micron or Google or in its various other active proceedings to defend the validity of its patents; risks related to Netlist's plans for its intellectual property, including its strategies for monetizing, licensing, expanding, and defending its patent portfolio; risks associated with patent infringement litigation initiated by Netlist, or by others against Netlist, as well as the costs and unpredictability of any such litigation; risks associated with Netlist's product sales, including the market and demand for products sold by Netlist and its ability to successfully develop and launch new products that are attractive to the market; the success of product, joint development and licensing partnerships; the competitive landscape of Netlist's industry; and general economic, political and market conditions, including quarantines, factory slowdowns and/or shutdowns. The military conflict between Russia and Ukraine may increase the likelihood of supply interruptions. All forward-looking statements reflect management's present assumptions, expectations and beliefs regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in Netlist's annual report on Form 10-K for its most recently completed fiscal year filed on February 23, 2024, and the other filings it makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including any subsequently filed quarterly and current reports. In light of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, these forward-looking statements should not be relied on as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements represent Netlist's assumptions, expectations and beliefs only as of the date they are made, and except as required by law, Netlist undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason. Investor Relations Contacts: The Plunkett Group

Mike Smargiassi

...

(212) 739-6729 Gail M. Sasaki

Netlist, Inc., Chief Financial Officer

...

(949) 435-0025 NETLIST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands) (Unaudited) September 28, December 30, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,163 $ 40,445 Restricted cash 12,600 12,400 Accounts receivable, net 1,660 4,562 Inventories 3,768 12,031 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 813 441 Total current assets 36,004 69,879 Property and equipment, net 605 770 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,153 1,590 Other assets 473 560 Total assets $ 38,235 $ 72,799 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 34,183 $ 39,831 Revolving line of credit 1,563 3,844 Accrued payroll and related liabilities 1,352 1,346 Deferred revenue 5,914 - Other current liabilities 2,645 2,569 Total current liabilities 45,657 47,590 Operating lease liabilities 787 1,213 Other liabilities 187 237 Total liabilities 46,631 49,040 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity (deficit): Preferred stock - - Common stock 259 254 Additional paid-in capital 316,319 307,328 Accumulated deficit (324,974 ) (283,823 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) (8,396 ) 23,759 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 38,235 $ 72,799 NETLIST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended September 28, September 30, September 28, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 40,186 $ 16,725 $ 112,828 $ 35,772 Cost of sales(1) 39,044 16,285 110,198 34,533 Gross profit 1,142 440 2,630 1,239 Operating expenses: Research and development(1) 2,177 2,268 6,987 6,824 Intellectual property legal fees 5,349 12,891 28,403 32,908 Selling, general and administrative(1) 3,271 3,160 9,353 9,515 Total operating expenses 10,797 18,319 44,743 49,247 Operating loss (9,655 ) (17,879 ) (42,113 ) (48,008 ) Other income, net: Interest income, net 162 507 796 840 Other income (expense), net 88 33 167 14 Total other income, net 250 540 963 854 Loss before provision for income taxes (9,405 ) (17,339 ) (41,150 ) (47,154 ) Provision for income taxes - - 1 1 Net loss $ (9,405 ) $ (17,339 ) $ (41,151 ) $ (47,155 ) Loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.20 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 258,025 247,420 256,509 240,974 (1) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of sales $ 16 $ 19 $ 82 $ 90 Research and development 238 231 798 691 Selling, general and administrative 876 895 2,752 2,637 Total stock-based compensation $ 1,130 $ 1,145 $ 3,632 $ 3,418 SOURCE: Netlist, Inc.

Attachment



File: FS_for_Earnings_Release_Q3_2024_Final



10/29/2024 EQS Newswire / EQS Group AG





