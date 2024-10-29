THE DIXIE GROUP 2024 Q3 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

(MENAFN- EQS Group)



Dalton, 10/29/2024 / 10:01, EST/EDT - EQS Newswire - The Dixie Group



DALTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / You are invited to participate in a call with the management of THE DIXIE GROUP, INC (OTCQB:DXYN) regarding results for 2024 Third Quarter Release on Friday, November 1, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the conference call scheduled for

Friday, November 1, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET, dial in information as follows:

877-407-0989

Conference ID No. 13748748

To listen only to the call, an Internet simulcast and replay of Dixie's conference call may be

accessed with appropriate software on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website,



An online replay of the call will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of

the live broadcast and will continue for 7 days.

A link to these events will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website:

.

A digital replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conclusion of the live

broadcast, dial in information as follows:

877-660-6853

Conference ID No: 13748748

CONTACT:

Allen Danzey

Chief Financial Officer

706-876-5865

... m

SOURCE: The Dixie Group

10/29/2024 EQS Newswire / EQS Group AG

