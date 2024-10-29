Iflytek In Paris “Hear The Voice Of AI” Charity Campaign At The National Institute For The Deaf In Paris

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





In its fifth year, the charity campaign-“Hear the Voice of AI”, co-sponsored by iFlytek and the China Disabled People's Performing Art Troupe (CDPPAT), visited the historic National Institute for the Deaf in Paris. This institution, originally a hospital for the deaf established in 1286, became a monastery in 1572. Notably, the famous French fable writer Jean de La Fontaine* visited the site in 1641, and the elm tree on the left of the school was even mentioned in Victor Hugo's The Hunchback of Notre Dame. After several transformations, the institute was officially designated a national institution for the hearing-impaired in 1794.

*Jean de La Fontaine, one of the representative writers of French classical literature, was a fable poet best known for his work Fables of La Fontaine. His works are regarded alongside Aesop's Fables by the ancient Greek fabulist Aesop and Krylov's Fables by the renowned Russian writer Ivan Krylov, forming the three great fable collections of world literature.

In the center of the campus stands a statue of Charles-Michel de l'Épée, a renowned educator of the deaf and one of the most prominent figures in the history of hearing impairment. After studying philosophy and law in Paris, he was inspired to teach sign language after meeting two deaf twin sisters at a church. He established a home-based sign language course and organized public sessions to share his teaching methods, which quickly spread across Europe.







(Image: Statue of Charles-Michel de l'Épée)

During this exchange event, visually impaired members from the China Disabled People's Performing Art Troupe touched the bronze statues at the Institute with the guidance of staff, while Chinese and French hearing-impaired participants communicated using sign language. When sign language barriers arose, they utilize Deepting translation system to facilitate seamless communication.



















The library at the National Institute for the Deaf is the largest deaf-related library in the world, originally cataloged by Professor René Bernard. Through generations of efforts, the library now houses nearly 20,000 books and thousands of documents, preserving the history of deaf education and related works. This visit by the China Disabled People's Performing Art Troupe enriched the library's collection with Chinese sign language books, filling a long-standing gap.







In addition to the donation of sign language books, Wang Wei, Vice President of iFlytek, General Manager of iFlyrec, and initiator of the charity campaign, donated Deepting-iFlytek's overseas version of the voice-to-text product. Deepting helps students convert speech to text and provides the real-time multilingual translation via mobile phones or computers, promoting easy communication and barrier-free interaction across languages. Currently available in the EU and the UK, Deepting supports speech transcription and translation in multiple languages and has become popular among students in Europe.







(Image: Director of the National Institute for the Deaf and Wang Wei, Vice President of iFlytek)







(Image: Co-initiators of“Hear the Voice of AI” charity campaign: Tai Lihua, Head of the China Disabled People's Performing Art Troupe, and Wang Wei, Vice President of iFlytek)

In addition to the visit to the Institute, the Chinese Embassy in France and the Permanent Delegation of China to UNESCO co-hosted a reception at UNESCO's Paris headquarters to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. During the special performance of“My Dream: The Beauty of Civilization” by the China Disabled People's Performing Art Troupe, Tai Lihua delivered a speech, with iFlytek providing seamless real-time translation services for the hearing-impaired throughout the event.







Language serves as a bridge for human civilization, and when disabilities create barriers, love becomes the crutch to overcome them. To date, iFlytek's“Hear the Voice of AI” charity campaign has donated over 100 million minutes of transcription services to the hearing-impaired. We will continue to uphold the concept of accessibility and use technology to support those who need it most.