Constitutional Amendment Referendum On November 5

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani issued on Tuesday Decree No. 87 of 2024, inviting all citizens aged 18 and above to participate in a general on the constitutional amendments to the Permanent of the State of Qatar on Tuesday, 3rd Jumada Al-Awwal 1446, corresponding to Nov. 5, 2024.

The decree stipulated that the referendum would begin at 7am and end at 7pm, and that the referendum results would be announced within 24 hours of its conclusion.

The decree also stipulated the establishment of a general referendum committee at the of Interior to organise and manage the referendum and announce its results.

The decree stipulated that the "general referendum committee" would be formed under the chairmanship of the Minister of Interior, with the membership of the Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, the Minister of State for Interior Affairs, a member of the Shura Council chosen by the Speaker of the Shura Council, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, a judge chosen by the President of Supreme Judiciary Council, and the Director of Elections Department of the Ministry of Interior.

The decree is effective from its date of issuance, and is to be published in the Official Gazette.

