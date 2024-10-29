ABCRC Selects Diversys To Digitize Alberta's Beverage Container Recovery And Recycling Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - In a move that will position Alberta's beverage container recycling program among the most sophisticated programs in North America, the Alberta Beverage Container Recycling Corporation (ABCRC) has selected Diversys Software as its official software partner.

By adopting Diversys' user-friendly software solution, ABCRC will modernize its recycling operation process-from the initial pick-up of materials to their final processing.

This digital transformation will simplify and streamline the workflows for everyone involved in the recycling process, including depots, haulers, and processors. Additionally, the new system will ensure more accurate and reliable data management, increasing transparency and fostering trust throughout the operation. Diversys' platform will help reduce the risk of financial losses by preventing revenue leakage and offering powerful insights that can drive ongoing improvements across all aspects of the program.



Guy West, President and CEO of ABCRC, shared his optimism for the partnership: "Alberta recovered over 85% of the 2.6 billion beverage containers sold in the province every year, and while we're proud to have achieved 85% in 2023 our ongoing goal is always to improve on past performance. With Diversys, we're confident that their software will allow us to optimize our operations, ensuring that every container is accurately tracked, efficiently processed and effectively recycled."

"Supporting ABCRC's mission is a privilege," said Roger Barlow, CEO of Diversys Software Inc. "Our platform is built to handle complex recycling operations with ease, and we're excited to see how it empowers ABCRC to operate efficiently, reduce waste, and contribute to a more sustainable future for the province."

The Diversys platform will provide ABCRC and its partners-including depots, haulers, processors, recyclers, and stewards-with modern, intuitive tools for better tracking and accountability. The result is more accurate and reliable data at each stage of the recycling process, fostering greater collaboration and furthering ABCRC's commitment to environmental sustainability.

For more information about this partnership and the innovative ways Diversys is helping organizations meet their sustainability goals, visit Diversys

About

Diversys Software Inc.

Founded in 2019, Diversys Software Inc. leads the digital transformation of waste and recycling management across North America with a user-friendly, ready-to-deploy SaaS platform. Their cloud-based system enables real-time, precise data capture, helping organizations comply with evolving sustainability frameworks like Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR). Diversys is committed to fostering a circular economy through innovative and efficient recycling solutions.

SOURCE Diversys Software Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED